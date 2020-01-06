METALS-London copper rebounds as Sino-U.S. trade deal nears

(Adds comment, BEIJING to dateline; updates prices) SINGAPORE/BEIJING, Jan 6 (Reuters) - London copper prices bounced back on Monday after a sharp drop in the previous session as the soon-to-be signed trade deal between the United States and China boosted prospects of higher demand. A Chinese delegation is planning to travel to Washington on Jan. 13 for the signing of the U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal, the South China Morning Post reported on Sunday. Monetary policy easing by Beijing and a better-than-expected manufacturing performance from China in December were also creating a favourable backdrop for copper, Argonaut Securities said in a note. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.4% to $6,151.50 a tonne by 0448 GMT, after shedding 1% on Friday. The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended the morning session down 0.3% at 48,920 yuan ($7,017.95) a tonne. * POLICY: China will keep monetary policy prudent, flexible and appropriate, and continue to deepen financial reforms, the central bank said on Sunday. * COPPER: Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd is weighing investment of around $1 billion to lift output at Africa's biggest copper mine in Zambia despite a feud with state miner ZCCM-IH over project funding. * OTHER METALS: The LME complex was mixed, with aluminium slipping 0.5% and lead losing 0.3%. Nickel was flat, while zinc was up 0.7% after hitting its highest since Dec. 23, 2019. Tin added 0.1%. * ALUMINIUM: Aluminium stocks held at three major Japanese ports AL-STK-JPPRT at the end of November were up 0.9% at 321,200 tonnes from the previous month, Marubeni Corp said. MARKETS NEWS * A gauge of Asian shares was toppled from an 18-month top as heightened Middle East tensions sent investors scurrying for the safety of gold, which hit a near seven-year high while oil jumped to four-month peaks. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0448 GMT Three month LME copper 6151.5 Most active ShFE copper 48910 Three month LME aluminium 1815 Most active ShFE aluminium 14080 Three month LME zinc 2322 Most active ShFE zinc 17950 Three month LME lead 1913.5 Most active ShFE lead 14695 Three month LME nickel 13755 Most active ShFE nickel 108220 Three month LME tin 16810 Most active ShFE tin 134810 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc 504.87 3 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc -402.39 3 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc -490.39 3 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc -766.67 3 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc -2368.4 3 ($1 = 6.9707 yuan) (Reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Tom Daly in Beijing; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Uttaresh.V)