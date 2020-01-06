Company News
January 6, 2020 / 4:56 AM / Updated 13 minutes ago

METALS-London copper rebounds as Sino-U.S. trade deal nears

4 Min Read

 (Adds comment, BEIJING to dateline; updates prices)
    SINGAPORE/BEIJING, Jan 6 (Reuters) - London copper prices
bounced back on Monday after a sharp drop in the previous
session as the soon-to-be signed trade deal between the United
States and China boosted prospects of higher demand.
    A Chinese delegation is planning to travel to Washington on
Jan. 13 for the signing of the U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal,
the South China Morning Post reported on Sunday.
    Monetary policy easing by Beijing and a better-than-expected
manufacturing performance from China in December were also
creating a favourable backdrop for copper, Argonaut Securities
said in a note.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
 rose 0.4% to $6,151.50 a tonne by 0448 GMT, after
shedding 1% on Friday. The most-traded March copper contract on
the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended the morning session
down 0.3% at 48,920 yuan ($7,017.95) a tonne.
    * POLICY: China will keep monetary policy prudent, flexible
and appropriate, and continue to deepen financial reforms, the
central bank said on Sunday.
    * COPPER: Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd
is weighing investment of around $1 billion to lift output at
Africa's biggest copper mine in Zambia despite a feud with state
miner ZCCM-IH over project funding.
    * OTHER METALS: The LME complex was mixed, with aluminium
 slipping 0.5% and lead losing 0.3%. Nickel
 was flat, while zinc was up 0.7% after hitting
its highest since Dec. 23, 2019. Tin added 0.1%.
    * ALUMINIUM: Aluminium stocks held at three major Japanese
ports AL-STK-JPPRT at the end of November were up 0.9% at
321,200 tonnes from the previous month, Marubeni Corp
said.
            
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * A gauge of Asian shares was toppled from an 18-month top
as heightened Middle East tensions sent investors scurrying for
the safety of gold, which hit a near seven-year high while oil
jumped to four-month peaks.    
    PRICES
 BASE METALS PRICES                      0448 GMT
 Three month LME copper                    6151.5
 Most active ShFE copper                    48910
 Three month LME aluminium                   1815
 Most active ShFE aluminium                 14080
 Three month LME zinc                        2322
 Most active ShFE zinc                      17950
 Three month LME lead                      1913.5
 Most active ShFE lead                      14695
 Three month LME nickel                     13755
 Most active ShFE nickel                   108220
 Three month LME tin                        16810
 Most active ShFE tin                      134810
                                                 
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                           
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc    504.87
                              3          
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc   -402.39
                              3          
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc   -490.39
                              3          
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc   -766.67
                              3          
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc   -2368.4
                              3          
 
($1 = 6.9707 yuan)

 (Reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Tom Daly in
Beijing; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Uttaresh.V)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below