METALS-London copper rises after miner forecasts lower output

BEIJING, Jan 25 (Reuters) - London copper prices edged up in early Asian trade on Friday, clawing back some of the previous session's losses after the world's second-biggest copper miner forecast a drop in output in 2019. Copper remains on course to shed 1.9 percent in London this week on fears China's slowing economy will reduce demand. That would mark its steepest weekly drop since the week ended Dec. 21. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had inched up 0.3 percent to $5,939.50 a tonne as of 0201 GMT, after closing down 0.5 percent in the previous session. The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.1 percent at 47,340 yuan ($6,974.79) a tonne. * FREEPORT: Freeport McMoRan Inc shares slid 9 percent on Thursday after the world's second-largest copper miner posted lower-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast a drop in 2019 production. * U.S. COPPER: Once seen as a laggard in the global mining industry, U.S. copper deposits have quietly drawn more than $1.1 billion in investments from small and large miners alike as Tesla and other electric carmakers scramble for more of the red metal. * ANGLO: Anglo American said its copper output had reached a five-year high and its overall output for the last quarter of 2018 had risen 7 percent following operational changes that boosted efficiency. * SQM: Chile's SQM late on Wednesday told Chilean regulators that it had taken measures to safeguard its corporate secrets just weeks after top competitor Tianqi purchased a coveted quarter stake in the top lithium miner. * COLUMN: Global aluminium production growth brakes sharply in 2018: Andy Home * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks inched higher on Friday, buoyed by advances in U.S. technology shares, but gains were capped by worries over slowing growth in Europe and caution ahead of several key events next week including U.S.-China trade talks. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) *0900 Germany Ifo Business Climate New Jan 0900 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New Jan 0900 Germany Ifo Expectations New Jan 1100 Britain CBI Distributive Trades Jan 1300 Russia Unemployment Rate Dec 1330 U.S. Durable Goods Dec 1500 U.S. New Home Sales-Units Dec ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure participates in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland * approx. time PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0201 GMT Three month LME copper 5937 Most active ShFE copper 47330 Three month LME aluminium 1885 Most active ShFE aluminium 13530 Three month LME zinc 2623 Most active ShFE zinc 21585 Three month LME lead 2061.5 Most active ShFE lead 17730 Three month LME nickel 11760 Most active ShFE nickel 94600 Three month LME tin 0 Most active ShFE tin 148840 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 527.81 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1302.77 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 351.01 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 838.48 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1536.58 ($1 = 6.7873 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Joseph Radford)