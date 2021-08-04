METALS-London copper rises as dollar remains weak

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Wednesday in London as the dollar was pinned near recent lows, with traders focused on U.S. jobs data to offer cues on the rates outlook.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.5% to $9,590 a tonne by 0259 GMT, reversing losses from the previous session.

The dollar index has now slipped more than 1% from a 15-week peak it struck a fortnight ago.

A weak dollar makes greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1% to 70,220 yuan a tonne, tracking overnight losses in London.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium rose 0.2% to $2,591 a tonne, nickel dropped 0.6% to $19,280 a tonne, zinc advanced 0.3% to $2,977.50 a tonne, while ShFE zinc shed 1.1% to 22,085 yuan a tonne and ShFE tin lost 1.2% to 229,300 yuan a tonne.

* Top copper miner Codelco’s June output rose 14.9% year-on-year to 151,600 tonnes, while production at the world’s biggest copper mine Escondida fell 21.6% in the same period.

* A union representing striking workers at Vale SA’s nickel mine in Sudbury, Canada reached a tentative agreement to settle an ongoing labor dispute that saw 2,500 workers walk off their job on June 1.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares advanced to one-week highs, led largely by strong U.S. corporate earnings, although the mood remained cautious as the rapidly spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus clouds the global economic outlook.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK Reserve Assets Total July

0750 France Markit Services, Comp PMIs July

0755 Germany Markit Services PMI July

0755 Germany Markit Comp Final PMI July

0800 EU Markit Serv, Comp Final PMIs July

1345 US Markit Serv, Comp Final PMIs July

1400 US ISM N-Mfg PMI July