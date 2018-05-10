METALS-London copper rises as inventories plunge; aluminium slips

(Updates prices) BEIJING, May 10 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose for a second session on Thursday on falling inventories and signs of strong demand in top consumer China, while aluminium retreated for the first time in four trading days. Copper stocks MCUSTX-TOTAL in London Metal Exchange-registered warehouses dropped by another 7,950 tonnes to 285,075 tonnes, exchange data showed on Thursday. They are fallen by more than 100,000 tonnes since March 27. China imported 442,000 tonnes of unwrought copper in April, according to customs data released this week, the highest monthly total so far in 2018. "Apart from the reduced supply of copper scrap, the strong import appetite was also attributable to an increase in smelting capacity and less than expected ... maintenance scheduled for April," Argonaut Securities analyst Helen Lau wrote in a note. Aluminium was the biggest loser among base metals, slipping by as much as 2.5 percent after a three-day rally also driven by falling LME stocks. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.8 percent at $6,866.5 a tonne, as of 0854 GMT. The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended 0.3 percent higher at 51,070 yuan ($8,036.82) a tonne. * ALUMINIUM: London aluminium fell 1.6 percent to $2,328 a tonne. The metal's "inability to crack the $2375-85 resistance and a lack of fresh headline-generated buying arguably leaves us vulnerable to a drift lower again", broker Marex Spectron wrote in a note. Recent price movements have been driven by U.S. sanctions on Russian producer Rusal. * RUSAL: Japan's UACJ Corp said on Wednesday it was suspending aluminium buying from Rusal because of U.S. economic sanctions on the producer, but the company has found alternative supplies from others. * GRAPHITE: Australian-listed Syrah Resources is targeting the market for electric vehicle batteries with its Balama graphite mine in Mozambique, which started production in November. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks rose on Thursday, with energy shares leading the way as crude oil prices bolted higher after U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of a nuclear deal with Iran. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0852 GMT Three month LME copper 6861.5 Most active ShFE copper 51060 Three month LME aluminium 2327.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14620 Three month LME zinc 3092.5 Most active ShFE zinc 23735 Three month LME lead 2295 Most active ShFE lead 18930 Three month LME nickel 13875 Most active ShFE nickel 103770 Three month LME tin 21160 Most active ShFE tin 146350 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 288.49 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2465.21 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 430.13 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 746.08 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -713.67 ($1 = 6.3545 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Joseph Radford)