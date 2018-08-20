METALS-London copper rises on hopes of U.S.-China trade progress

(Adds detail, updates prices)

By Melanie Burton

MELBOURNE, Aug 20 (Reuters) - London copper climbed on Monday as hopes of progress in a trade dispute between the United States and China buoyed risk appetite and undermined safe-haven demand for the dollar.

The dollar sagged as investor demand receded, with the focus on discussions between the world’s top two economies due this week.

“With a relatively quiet week for data, prices are likely to remain sensitive to any volatility in emerging markets,” said ANZ in a report.

FUNDAMENTALS

* COPPER: London Metal Exchange rose 1 percent to $5,984 a tonne by 0718 GMT, having ended 0.2 percent lower on Friday. Shanghai Futures Exchange copper rose 0.8 percent to 48,250 yuan ($6,991) a tonne, with prices of both metals fading after an early short-covering burst.

* A weaker dollar boosts demand for dollar-priced commodities by making them cheaper for buyers paying with other currencies.

* Reports suggested that China and Washington would hold lower-level trade talks on Aug. 21 and 22, just before new U.S. tariffs on $16 billion of Chinese goods take effect.

* COPPER: Chile’s Antofagasta, one of the world’s leading copper producers, expects copper prices to remain volatile due to global trade tensions, the head of the company was quoted in a local newspaper as saying on Sunday.

* COPPER: The union representing workers of Chilean copper mine Escondida signed a new collective labor contract on Friday, ending the risk of a strike that could have paralysed the world’s biggest copper mine, easing supply concerns.

* BATTERIES: China’s largest lithium battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd plans to begin producing in 2019 next-generation nickel-rich batteries, which are cheaper to make, have longer life spans, and cut the need for cobalt, according to an internal company presentation and a company source.

* INVESTORS: Hedge funds and money managers trimmed their net short position in copper futures and options, data from the U.S. commodity regulator showed on Friday.

* EUROZONE: More evidence that euro zone growth has slowed this year is likely to be seen on Thursday, when surveys are expected to show a global trade war is hurting producers.

* OTHER METALS: Other metals also trimmed earlier gains. LME lead was up 1.4 percent at $2,016.50 a tonne, having risen nearly 2 percent earlier, while LME zinc traded flat after an early 1.5 percent gain. LME nickel also pared gains, but held a 1.2 percent advance.

