May 10, 2018 / 5:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

METALS-London copper rises on lower inventories, aluminium slips

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds analyst comment, updates prices)
    BEIJING, May 10 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose for a
second session on Thursday on falling inventories and strong
import numbers from top consumer China continued, while
aluminium retreated for the first time in four trading days.
    China imported 442,000 tonnes of unwrought copper in April,
according to customs data released this week, the highest
monthly total so far in 2018.
    "Apart from the reduced supply of copper scrap, the strong
import appetite was also attributable to an increase in smelting
capacity and less than expected ... maintenance scheduled for
April," Argonaut Securities analyst Helen Lau wrote in a note.
    Aluminium was the biggest loser among base metals, slipping
by as much as 1.6 percent after a three-day rally driven by
falling LME aluminium stocks.        
            
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange (LME) was up 0.4 percent at $6,838 a tonne at
0435 GMT, having closed 1-percent higher in the previous
session.
    * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded July copper contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.6 percent to 51,220
yuan ($8,046.88) a tonne by the mid-session interval.
    * INVENTORIES: Copper stocks MCUSTX-TOTAL in
LME-registered warehouses dropped 9,600 tonnes to 293,025
tonnes, their lowest since late January, exchange data showed on
Wednesday.
    * ALUMINIUM: London aluminium fell 1.5 percent to
$2,331 a tonne. It could retest support at $2,303 a tonne, said
Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
    * RUSAL: Japan's UACJ Corp said on Wednesday it was
suspending aluminium buying from Rusal because of U.S. economic
sanctions on the producer, but the company has found alternative
supplies from others.
    * ALUMINIUM: As a result of an LME ban on Rusal metal,
aluminium stocks "are back to the low levels of 2007, with only
864,000 tonnes left on warrant", Malcolm Freeman, CEO of Kingdom
Futures, wrote in a note. On-warrant stocks are those not
earmarked for delivery.     
    * GRAPHITE: Australian-listed Syrah Resources is
targeting the market for electric vehicle batteries with its
Balama graphite mine in Mozambique, which started production in
November.

    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian stocks rose on Thursday, with energy shares leading
the way as crude oil prices bolted higher after U.S. President
Donald Trump's decision to pull out of a nuclear deal with Iran.
    
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    1230  U.S.    Consumer prices April
    1230  U.S.      Weekly jobless claims    
        
    PRICES   
    
 BASE METALS PRICES                      0443 GMT
 Three month LME copper                      6836
 Most active ShFE copper                    51220
 Three month LME aluminium                   2332
 Most active ShFE aluminium                 14640
 Three month LME zinc                      3085.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                      23775
 Three month LME lead                      2290.5
 Most active ShFE lead                      18915
 Three month LME nickel                     13880
 Most active ShFE nickel                   104030
 Three month LME tin                        21150
 Most active ShFE tin                      145670
                                                 
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                           
 LME/SHFE COPPER             LMESHFCUc3    508.34
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM          LMESHFALc3  -2523.55
                                         
 LME/SHFE ZINC               LMESHFZNc3    484.89
 LME/SHFE LEAD               LMESHFPBc3    739.33
 LME/SHFE NICKEL             LMESHFNIc3    -688.2
                                         
 

($1 = 6.3652 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and
Joseph Radford)
