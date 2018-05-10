METALS-London copper rises on lower inventories, aluminium slips

(Adds analyst comment, updates prices) BEIJING, May 10 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose for a second session on Thursday on falling inventories and strong import numbers from top consumer China continued, while aluminium retreated for the first time in four trading days. China imported 442,000 tonnes of unwrought copper in April, according to customs data released this week, the highest monthly total so far in 2018. "Apart from the reduced supply of copper scrap, the strong import appetite was also attributable to an increase in smelting capacity and less than expected ... maintenance scheduled for April," Argonaut Securities analyst Helen Lau wrote in a note. Aluminium was the biggest loser among base metals, slipping by as much as 1.6 percent after a three-day rally driven by falling LME aluminium stocks. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.4 percent at $6,838 a tonne at 0435 GMT, having closed 1-percent higher in the previous session. * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.6 percent to 51,220 yuan ($8,046.88) a tonne by the mid-session interval. * INVENTORIES: Copper stocks MCUSTX-TOTAL in LME-registered warehouses dropped 9,600 tonnes to 293,025 tonnes, their lowest since late January, exchange data showed on Wednesday. * ALUMINIUM: London aluminium fell 1.5 percent to $2,331 a tonne. It could retest support at $2,303 a tonne, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. * RUSAL: Japan's UACJ Corp said on Wednesday it was suspending aluminium buying from Rusal because of U.S. economic sanctions on the producer, but the company has found alternative supplies from others. * ALUMINIUM: As a result of an LME ban on Rusal metal, aluminium stocks "are back to the low levels of 2007, with only 864,000 tonnes left on warrant", Malcolm Freeman, CEO of Kingdom Futures, wrote in a note. On-warrant stocks are those not earmarked for delivery. * GRAPHITE: Australian-listed Syrah Resources is targeting the market for electric vehicle batteries with its Balama graphite mine in Mozambique, which started production in November. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks rose on Thursday, with energy shares leading the way as crude oil prices bolted higher after U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of a nuclear deal with Iran. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. Consumer prices April 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0443 GMT Three month LME copper 6836 Most active ShFE copper 51220 Three month LME aluminium 2332 Most active ShFE aluminium 14640 Three month LME zinc 3085.5 Most active ShFE zinc 23775 Three month LME lead 2290.5 Most active ShFE lead 18915 Three month LME nickel 13880 Most active ShFE nickel 104030 Three month LME tin 21150 Most active ShFE tin 145670 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 508.34 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2523.55 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 484.89 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 739.33 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -688.2 ($1 = 6.3652 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Joseph Radford)