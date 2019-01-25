METALS-London copper rises on softer dollar, but heads for weekly drop

(Adds comment, updates prices) BEIJING, Jan 25 (Reuters) - London copper edged higher on Friday as support from a weaker dollar saw the metal claw back the previous session's losses, although uncertainty over the progress in U.S.-China trade talks capped the upside. Copper remained on course to shed 1.6 percent this week on fears China's slowing economy will hurt demand. That would mark its steepest weekly drop since the week ended Dec. 21. On the supply side, Freeport McMoRan Inc, the world's second-largest copper miner, forecast on Thursday a drop in 2019 production. An Indonesian official said earlier this month that Freeport's Grasberg mine would produce around 1.2 million tonnes of copper concentrate this year, compared to 2.1 million tonnes in 2018, as operations move from open pit to underground mining. Grasberg's output is expected to double between 2019 and 2021, Freeport CEO Richard Adkerson said. "As long as global GDP growth exceeds 1 percent this year and 2 percent (per year) on average thereafter, the market should go into a meaningful deficit with rising prices," Jefferies analyst Christopher LaFemina wrote in a note. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.5 percent at $5,954 a tonne as of 0529 GMT, after closing down 0.5 percent in the previous session. The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was flat at 47,370 yuan ($6,993.22) a tonne by the end of the morning session. * TRADE: The United States and China are a long way from resolving trade issues but there is a fair chance the two countries will get to a trade deal, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday. * SCRAP: China's imports of scrap copper from the United States rose in December from the previous month, customs data showed, snapping six straight months of declines as buyers scooped up cargoes before tighter restrictions on scrap took effect for 2019. * ANGLO: Anglo American said its copper output had reached a five-year high and its overall output for the last quarter of 2018 had risen 7 percent following operational changes that boosted efficiency. * OTHER METALS: Nickel, used to make stainless steel, was the other gainer among main LME metals, rising 0.6 percent to $11,835 a tonne. It added 1.3 percent in Shanghai . * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks rose across the board, buoyed by gains in U.S. technology shares. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0529 GMT Three month LME copper 5954 Most active ShFE copper 47370 Three month LME aluminium 1887.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 13525 Three month LME zinc 2635 Most active ShFE zinc 21635 Three month LME lead 2071.5 Most active ShFE lead 17675 Three month LME nickel 11840 Most active ShFE nickel 95140 Three month LME tin 20975 Most active ShFE tin 148610 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 543.95 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1299.42 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 367.97 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 718.11 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1812.59 ($1 = 6.7737 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Joseph Radford and Subhranshu Sahu)