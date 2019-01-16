METALS-London copper rises on weaker dollar, China stimulus hopes

(Adds comment, updates prices) BEIJING, Jan 16 (Reuters) - London copper prices advanced for a second straight session on Wednesday, as a weaker dollar made the base metal cheaper for holders of other currencies, and indications of more stimulus from top consumer China buoyed investor sentiment. In a sign of improving liquidity, Chinese banks extended far more new loans in December than expected, bringing last year's tally to a record $2.4 trillion. Visible copper stocks around the world are "relatively low" and could support prices, brokerage GF Futures said in a note, but warned that Chinese copper demand could still take a turn for the worse. China copper import premiums SMM-CUYP-CN have risen to $73 a tonne from an 18-month low of $62.50 in early December, indicating greater near-term demand for the physical metal. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.5 percent at $5,948 a tonne, as of 0457 GMT, extending Tuesday's 0.4 percent gain. * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.7 percent at 47,210 yuan ($6,975.99) a tonne by the end of the morning session, heading for its first session of gain in four. "Shanghai copper is expected to continue its downward trend in the short term but today it may be able to usher in a technical correction," GF Futures said. * BREXIT: British lawmakers defeated Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit divorce deal by a crushing margin on Tuesday, triggering political chaos. * CHINA: China on Tuesday signalled more stimulus measures in the near term as it aims to achieve "a good start to 2019" in the first quarter. * ALUMINA: Norsk Hydro said Brazil's northern state of Para has lifted a production embargo on its Alunorte alumina refinery but noted full production will not resume until a federal court follows suit. * OTHER METALS: Zinc rose as much as 2.1 percent in Shanghai to 20,785 yuan a tonne, the highest since Dec. 27, 2018. The metal used to galvanise steel was also up 1.4 percent in London. Shanghai nickel jumped as much as 1.6 percent to 93,170 yuan a tonne, its highest since Dec. 3, 2018. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares took a breather on Wednesday after rallying the previous day on Chinese stimulus hopes, with investors assessing Brexit options. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0458 GMT Three month LME copper 5948 Most active ShFE copper 47200 Three month LME aluminium 1863 Most active ShFE aluminium 13340 Three month LME zinc 2488.5 Most active ShFE zinc 20775 Three month LME lead 1975.5 Most active ShFE lead 17505 Three month LME nickel 11645 Most active ShFE nickel 93060 Three month LME tin 20695 Most active ShFE tin 148760 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 436.39 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1282.02 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 580.88 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1192.25 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 3780.57 ($1 = 6.7675 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)