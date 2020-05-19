METALS-London copper rises to two-month high on vaccine hopes

SINGAPORE, May 19 (Reuters) - London copper climbed to a two-month high on Tuesday, as positive data from an early-stage trial for a coronavirus vaccine and moves by many countries to ease restrictions lifted investor optimism about a pickup in economic activities.
Moderna Inc’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine, the first to be tested in the United States, produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers, very early data released by the biotech company showed.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose as much as 1.1% to $5,377.50 a tonne, its highest since March 16.
The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 2% to 43,770 yuan ($6,157.33) a tonne.
* OTHER PRICES: LME aluminium rose 0.2% to $1,499.50 a tonne, while nickel advanced 0.3% to $12,290 a tonne. In Shanghai, aluminium hit a 2-1/2-month high of 12,920 yuan a tonne, while nickel jumped 2.9% to 101,930 yuan a tonne.
* EU: France and Germany proposed a 500-billion-euro ($545.65 billion) Recovery Fund for European Union regions and sectors hit hardest by the pandemic.
* Asian shares were set to rise after data from Moderna lifted hopes for a near-term economic recovery, sending global equity markets and oil prices surging.
ARBS ($1 = 7.1086 yuan) ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)