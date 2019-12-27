Company News
December 27, 2019 / 2:01 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

METALS-London copper scales near 8-month peak on trade optimism

    BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - London copper rose to its
highest in almost eight months on Friday, tracking a rally in
Shanghai prices, on signs that China and the United States were
closer to signing a Phase 1 trade pact.
    Opening after a two-day Christmas break, three-month copper
on the London Metal Exchange firmed as much as 0.7% to
$6,256 a tonne in early trade, the highest since May 7, and
stood at $6,252.50 as of 0124 GMT. 
    The gains came after the most-traded February copper
contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange settled 0.5%
higher on Wednesday and added another 0.2% on Thursday. The
contract edged up 0.1% to 49,670 yuan ($7,103.32) a tonne on
Friday, set for its fourth straight session of gains. 
    London prices of the metal, widely used in power and
construction, were on course to gain 1.2% over the
holiday-shortened week and have firmed 6.6% so far this month.  
 
    FUNDAMENTALS
 
    * TRADE: China is in close touch with the United States on
signing a Phase 1 trade deal, the country's commerce ministry
said on Thursday, adding that both sides are still going through
necessary procedures before the signing.
    * CHINA: China's top copper smelters on Thursday raised
their floor treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for the
first quarter of 2020 to $67 a tonne and 6.7 cents a pound, 
according to two people with knowledge of the matter.
    
    * ZAMBIA: Zambia plans to make copper mining companies
account for the gold they produce as it seeks to boost revenue
from its mineral resources, a senior ministry of mines official
said on Thursday.
    * OTHER METALS: Most other LME metals were lower, with
nickel slipping 0.6%, lead losing 0.4% and
aluminium down 0.2%. Zinc, used to galvanise steel, was
the only other London metal to rise, adding 0.2% to $2,279.50 a
tonne.
    * ALUMINIUM: Yunnan Aluminium said on Thursday
its board of directors had unanimously approved building a
210,000 tonne per year second phase at its aluminium smelting
project in Heqing county, Yunnan province, southwest China. 

    MARKETS NEWS    
    * A gauge of global equity markets and Wall Street's three
major indices finished at all-time highs on Thursday in light
holiday trade as a year-end rally advanced further on optimism
over a U.S.-China trade agreement.    
        
($1 = 6.9925 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Aditya Soni)
