METALS-London copper slips 3rd day as Fed rate hike looms

MANILA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - London copper dropped for a third session in a row on Wednesday ahead of a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike and persistent worries over an escalating U.S.-China trade war.

Fed funds rates futures implied traders are fully pricing in a rate hike on Wednesday, and another 85 percent chance the Fed would raise rates again in December. The Federal Reserve has already raised rates twice this year.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.5 percent at $6,286 a tonne by 0134 GMT. On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-traded November copper gained 0.7 percent to 50,550 yuan ($7,365) a tonne.

* TRADE DISPUTE: U.S. President Donald Trump’s top trade official said that changing China’s economic policies to become more market-oriented “is not going to be easy” even with tariffs now in place on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods.

* CHINA STEEL: Top Chinese steelmaker China Baowu Steel Group is in talks to take over rival Magang Group, three sources familiar with the discussions said, a deal that would help entrench the nation’s position as a serious competitor in global steel markets. The mega-marriage would sharply narrow Baowu’s gap with top-ranked international producer ArcelorMittal .

* CHINA COPPER: China’s top copper smelters have set their floor treatment and refining charges for the fourth quarter at $90 per tonne and 9 cents per pound, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

* ASIA GROWTH: Developing Asia could grow more slowly than previously thought next year as the U.S.-China trade war inflicts collateral damage on the region’s export-reliant economies, the Asian Development Bank said.

