METALS-London copper slips as dollar recovers after Fed chief comments

MELBOURNE/BEIJING, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Copper slipped on Wednesday as the dollar picked up from a three-month low it hit, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he is in "no rush to make a judgment" about further changes to interest rates. The metal recorded its highest close since July in the previous session and is still not far off the $6,500 a tonne mark as low inventories remained in focus. Available copper stocks MCU-STOCKS in warehouses monitored by the London Metal Exchange have tumbled to less than 30,000 tonnes from more than 130,000 tonnes in mid January, reaching the lowest level since mid 2005. Citing LME data that showed speculators had increased their bullish bets on LME copper by 3,735 net long positions to 31,665, ANZ said "the recent improvement in sentiment amid the easing trade tension has seen investors become more bullish on the red metal." FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: LME copper edged down 0.3 percent to $6,475 a tonne by 0503 GMT, after closing up 0.2 percent in the previous session. The most traded April contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange copper was up 0.1 percent at 50,210 yuan ($7,502.76) a tonne by the end of the morning. * COPPER: Vedanta Ltd is selling down copper concentrate stocks from its Sterlite smelter in southern India, looking to cut costs at the plant ordered permanently shut in May.. * M&A: Africa-focused explorer Nzuri Copper Ltd has received a A$109.5 million ($78.64 million) takeover bid from a unit of China's Chengtun Mining. * CME GLITCH: U.S. exchange operator CME Group said on Wednesday operations on its CME Globex platform had returned to normal after it had to halt all trading due to technical issues. * OTHER METALS: Aluminium rose 0.3 percent and nickel was little changed, while all other LME metals were down 0.2-0.3 percent. * ALUMINIUM: Glencore has lodged a complaint with the LME about the company's inability to take speedy delivery of aluminium from warehouses owned by ISTIM UK in Port Klang, Malaysia. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares inched towards a five-month after Powell's testimony. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 EU Money-M3 Growth Jan 1000 EU Business Climate Feb 1000 EU Economic Sentiment Feb 1000 EU Industrial Sentiment Feb 1000 EU Consumer Confid Final Feb 1100 Brazil IGP-M Inflation Index Feb 1500 Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies on U.S. monetary policy and the economy - 1500 GMT