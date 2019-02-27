Company News
February 27, 2019 / 5:27 AM / Updated 14 minutes ago

METALS-London copper slips as dollar recovers after Fed chief comments

4 Min Read

 (Adds comment, BEIJING to dateline; updates prices)
    MELBOURNE/BEIJING, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Copper slipped on
Wednesday as the dollar picked up from a three-month low it hit,
after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he is in
"no rush to make a judgment" about further changes to interest
rates.
    The metal recorded its highest close since July in the
previous session and is still not far off the $6,500 a tonne
mark as low inventories remained in focus. 
    Available copper stocks MCU-STOCKS in warehouses monitored
by the London Metal Exchange have tumbled to less than 30,000
tonnes from more than 130,000 tonnes in mid January, reaching
the lowest level since mid 2005. 
    Citing LME data that showed speculators had increased their
bullish bets on LME copper by 3,735 net long positions to
31,665, ANZ said "the recent improvement in sentiment amid the
easing trade tension has seen investors become more bullish on
the red metal." 
                
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * COPPER: LME copper edged down 0.3 percent to
$6,475 a tonne by 0503 GMT, after closing up 0.2 percent in the
previous session. The most traded April contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange copper was up 0.1 percent at 50,210
yuan ($7,502.76) a tonne by the end of the morning.    
    * COPPER: Vedanta Ltd is selling down copper
concentrate stocks from its Sterlite smelter in southern India,
looking to cut costs at the plant ordered permanently shut in
May..
    * M&A: Africa-focused explorer Nzuri Copper Ltd has
received a A$109.5 million ($78.64 million) takeover bid from a
unit of China's Chengtun Mining.
    * CME GLITCH: U.S. exchange operator CME Group said
on Wednesday operations on its CME Globex platform had returned
to normal after it had to halt all trading due to technical
issues.
    * OTHER METALS: Aluminium rose 0.3 percent and
nickel was little changed, while all other LME metals
were down 0.2-0.3 percent. 
    * ALUMINIUM: Glencore has lodged a complaint with the LME
about the company's inability to take speedy delivery of
aluminium from warehouses owned by ISTIM UK in Port Klang,
Malaysia.
    
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares inched towards a five-month after Powell's
testimony.    
        
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0900    EU     Money-M3 Growth         Jan
    1000    EU     Business Climate        Feb
    1000    EU     Economic Sentiment      Feb
    1000    EU     Industrial Sentiment    Feb
    1000    EU     Consumer Confid Final   Feb
    1100    Brazil IGP-M Inflation Index   Feb
    1500    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies 
on U.S. monetary policy and the economy - 1500 GMT    
    PRICES
 BASE METALS PRICES                      0505 GMT
 Three month LME copper                      6475
 Most active ShFE copper                    50200
 Three month LME aluminium                 1916.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                 13715
 Three month LME zinc                        2733
 Most active ShFE zinc                      21850
 Three month LME lead                        2087
 Most active ShFE lead                      17120
 Three month LME nickel                     12965
 Most active ShFE nickel                   101750
 Three month LME tin                        21555
 Most active ShFE tin                      150610
                                                 
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                           
 LME/SHFE COPPER             LMESHFCUc3   -167.42
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM          LMESHFALc3  -1064.24
                                         
 LME/SHFE ZINC               LMESHFZNc3    -20.09
 LME/SHFE LEAD               LMESHFPBc3    371.48
 LME/SHFE NICKEL             LMESHFNIc3     -3.19
                                         
 

($1 = 6.6922 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Melanie Burton in MELBOURNE and Tom Daly in
BEIJING; editing by Richard Pullin and Rashmi Aich)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below