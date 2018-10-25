METALS-London copper slips for 3rd day after Wall St rout

BEIJING, Oct 25 (Reuters) - London copper prices fell for a third straight session in early Asian trade on Thursday as most base metals tracked a slump on global equity markets triggered by a sell-off in tech stocks on Wall Street. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.7 percent to $6,137.50 a tonne by 0115 GMT, after closing down 0.3 percent on Wednesday. * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was also lower for a third day, falling 1.1 percent to 49,560 yuan ($7,139) a tonne. * OTHER METALS: Shanghai nickel fell the furthest, slumping as much as 2.8 percent to a one-week low of 100,200 yuan a tonne, while lead eked out gains of 0.1 percent in Shanghai and 0.2 percent in London. * COPPER: Freeport-McMoRan Inc on Wednesday reported market-beating results as output and grades at its big Indonesian mine rose, but early share gains turned negative as investors digested forecasts for the world's biggest public copper miner. * CHILE: Chile's mining minister said on Wednesday that he believes the country's Constitutional Court would act swiftly to resolve a case before it seeking to block Chinese firm Tianqi Lithium Corp from purchasing a nearly one-quarter stake in the world's No. 2 lithium miner SQM. * RARE EARTH: The Chinese government is limiting domestic production of rare earth minerals in the second half of the year, a move likely to crimp international exports and send prices for the critical materials soaring, according to data from Adamas Intelligence. * COLUMN: COLUMN-Zinc market tightness confounds bearish expectations: Andy Home * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares dived on Thursday as hundreds of billions of dollars haemorrhaged from global markets after a rout in tech stocks inflicted the largest daily decline on Wall Street since 2011, wiping out all its gains for the year. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Nov 0800 Germany Ifo business climate Oct 1145 European Central Bank announces interest rate decision 1230 ECB President Mario Draghi holds news briefing 1230 U.S. Durable goods Sep 1230 U.S. Goods trade balance Sep 1230 U.S. Wholesale inventories Sep 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Pending homes sales Sep PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0116 GMT Three month LME copper 6128 Most active ShFE copper 49510 Three month LME aluminium 1995 Most active ShFE aluminium 14155 Three month LME zinc 2647 Most active ShFE zinc 22195 Three month LME lead 2009 Most active ShFE lead 18170 Three month LME nickel 12125 Most active ShFE nickel 100520 Three month LME tin 19330 Most active ShFE tin 147690 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 156.68 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1929.18 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 240.77 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1249.72 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 3127.88 ($1 = 6.9420 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)