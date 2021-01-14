METALS-London copper slips from $8,000/tonne on dollar strength

(Updates prices)

HANOI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Thursday as the dollar’s rebound from three-year lows picked up pace, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.5% to $7,972.50 a tonne by 0722 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended down 0.2% to 58,740 yuan ($9,082.05) a tonne.

The dollar gained strength from higher U.S. yields, as President-elect Joe Biden prepared to outline his plans for a massive fiscal stimulus.

“Copper is trading sideways, eyeing any movement in the dollar for direction. The dollar’s impact will continue to be guiding these (metals) markets,” said commodities broker Anna Stablum of Marex Spectron.

“The more money that is promised, the weaker the dollar will be. However, there are already a lot of shorts in the dollar so if there is less (stimulus) than expected, we could actually see the dollar take another leg higher.”

FUNDAMENTALS

* China imported record volumes of unwrought copper and copper products on an annual basis in 2020, while its annual exports of aluminium fell to the lowest since 2017.

* China’s exports grew more than expected in December, albeit at a slower pace than the month before, as global demand for Chinese goods remained solid, while import growth quickened.

* LME nickel advanced 0.9% to $17,840 a tonne while zinc fell 1.5% to $2,732 a tonne. ShFE nickel ended up 1.4% at 132,150 yuan a tonne and lead advanced 2.1% to 14,910 yuan a tonne.

* LME cash aluminium was at a $2.50 a tonne premium over the three-month contract, indicating tightening nearby supplies CMAL0-3, as LME inventories of the metal MALSTX-TOTAL fell to their lowest since April 2020 at 1.29 million tonnes.

* “Increased downstream restocking activity and limited supply availability have led to tightness in the physical market across major regions. Scrap supply-chain disruptions due to COVID-19 have led to tighter secondary supply,” said ING analysts in a note.

