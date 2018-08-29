METALS-London copper slips on China demand risks, firmer dollar

(Adds China economy facing risks, updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

MANILA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - London copper drifted down on Wednesday, pressured by a recovery in the dollar and worries over softer demand from top consumer China after Beijing’s state planner warned the economy is facing increasing risks in the second-half of the year.

The head of China’s National Development and Reform Commission said the government needs to step up efforts to achieve key development goals.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.5 percent at $6,115.50 a tonne by 0720 GMT, retreating from a two-week peak of $6,167 reached on Tuesday.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-traded October copper rose 0.4 percent to settle at 48,830 yuan ($7,104) a tonne, tracking overnight gains in London.

Amid an escalating trade dispute with Washington, China’s economy showed signs of further cooling last month with investment growth at a record-low and consumers turning more cautious about spending.

“It’s a bit difficult for copper prices to go up because the whole sentiment is weak especially about the demand outlook for China,” said Helen Lau, analyst at Argonaut Securities.

“It’s not a big slowdown but there are signs of slowdown and people will make a big deal out of it.”

* DOLLAR: The U.S. dollar inched higher after touching a four-week low overnight, making dollar-denominated assets costlier for holders of other currencies.

* CHINA ALUMINA: China is shipping unusually high volumes of alumina for a second time this year to an international market desperate for the ingredient used to make aluminium, traders and analysts said, even as domestic prices rise and put pressure on smelters.

* ALUMINIUM PRICES: Shanghai aluminium closed up 0.6 percent at 14,875 yuan a tonne after hitting 15,100 yuan earlier in the session, the highest since June 12. LME aluminium was steady at $2,133 a tonne after hitting a two-week high of $2,142 overnight. ANZ analysts said a strike at an Alcoa Corp alumina plant in the west of Australia has impacted exports.

* FREEPORT: Indonesia will extend the special mining permit for PT Freeport Indonesia for another month to September. Freeport McMoran agreed in July to sell a majority stake in PT Freeport Indonesia to Indonesia’s state-owned mining company Inalum.

* ZINC: Zinc has been the day’s underperformer so far, falling 1.2 percent to $2,508.50 a tonne in London and dropping 0.9 percent to 21,095 yuan in Shanghai.

