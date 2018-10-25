METALS-London copper slips to 2-week low after Wall Street rout

(Adds comment, updates prices) BEIJING, Oct 25 (Reuters) - London copper prices fell for a third straight session on Thursday, hitting a two-week low as the metal considered to be an economic bellwether tracked a slump in global equity markets. Copper has been losing ground on concerns of a slowdown in top metals consumer China, which pledged to support illiquid private companies after third-quarter GDP growth slowed to 6.5 percent, the lowest since 2009. "Macro headlines have been unhelpful, and commentary from some industrial companies about weaker Chinese demand is adding fuel to the fire," Jefferies analyst Christopher LaFemina wrote in a note. Import premiums in China SMM-CUYP-CN have fallen to $112.50 per tonne, the lowest since Sept. 19, after hitting three-year highs of $120 a tonne late last month. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped as much a 1 percent to $6,115 a tonne, the lowest since Oct. 11, and was down 0.7 percent at $6,138.50 a tonne as of 0451 GMT. * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was also down for a third day, falling as much as 1.5 percent to 49,360 yuan ($7,109.73) a tonne, its weakest since Sept. 21, before trimming losses to 0.8 percent by the mid-session interval. * OTHER METALS: Shanghai nickel slumped as much as 2.8 percent to 100,160 yuan a tonne, the lowest since Sept. 12, before cutting losses to 1.1 percent, while lead and aluminium moved higher after drops in LME stocks on Wednesday. * COPPER: Freeport-McMoRan Inc on Wednesday reported market-beating results as output and grades at its big Indonesian mine rose, but early share gains turned negative as investors digested forecasts for the world's biggest public copper miner. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares plunged on Thursday as hundreds of billions of dollars haemorrhaged from global markets after a rout in tech stocks inflicted the largest daily decline on Wall Street since 2011, wiping out all its gains for the year. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Nov 0800 Germany Ifo business climate Oct 1145 European Central Bank announces interest rate decision 1230 ECB President Mario Draghi holds news briefing 1230 U.S. Durable goods Sep 1230 U.S. Goods trade balance Sep 1230 U.S. Wholesale inventories Sep 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Pending homes sales Sep PRICES 0459 GMT Three month LME copper 6138.5 Most active ShFE copper 49730 Three month LME aluminium 2000.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14240 Three month LME zinc 2658 Most active ShFE zinc 22215 Three month LME lead 2013 Most active ShFE lead 18395 Three month LME nickel 12255 Most active ShFE nickel 101940 Three month LME tin 19300 Most active ShFE tin 147990 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 284.62 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1897.81 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 171.04 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1357.08 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2217.09 ($1 = 6.9426 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)