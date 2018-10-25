FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 25, 2018 / 5:14 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

METALS-London copper slips to 2-week low after Wall Street rout

4 Min Read

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    BEIJING, Oct 25 (Reuters) - London copper prices fell for a
third straight session on Thursday, hitting a two-week low as
the metal considered to be an economic bellwether tracked a
slump in global equity markets.
    Copper has been losing ground on concerns of a slowdown in
top metals consumer China, which pledged to support illiquid
private companies after third-quarter GDP growth slowed to 6.5
percent, the lowest since 2009.
    "Macro headlines have been unhelpful, and commentary from
some industrial companies about weaker Chinese demand is adding
fuel to the fire," Jefferies analyst Christopher LaFemina wrote
in a note. 
    Import premiums in China SMM-CUYP-CN have fallen to
$112.50 per tonne, the lowest since Sept. 19, after hitting
three-year highs of $120 a tonne late last month.

    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange slipped as much a 1 percent to $6,115 a tonne,
the lowest since Oct. 11, and was down 0.7 percent at $6,138.50
a tonne as of 0451 GMT.  
    * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded December copper contract on
the Shanghai Futures Exchange was also down for a third
day, falling as much as 1.5 percent to 49,360 yuan ($7,109.73) a
tonne, its weakest since Sept. 21, before trimming losses to 0.8
percent by the mid-session interval. 
    * OTHER METALS: Shanghai nickel slumped as much as
2.8 percent to 100,160 yuan a tonne, the lowest since Sept. 12,
before cutting losses to 1.1 percent, while lead and
aluminium moved higher after drops in LME stocks on
Wednesday.
    * COPPER: Freeport-McMoRan Inc on Wednesday reported
market-beating results as output and grades at its big
Indonesian mine rose, but early share gains turned negative as
investors digested forecasts for the world's biggest public
copper miner. 
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares plunged on Thursday as hundreds of billions
of dollars haemorrhaged from global markets after a rout in tech
stocks inflicted the largest daily decline on Wall Street since
2011, wiping out all its gains for the year.    
        
    DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
    0600  Germany    GfK consumer sentiment Nov
    0800  Germany      Ifo business climate Oct
    1145  European Central Bank announces interest rate decision
    1230  ECB President Mario Draghi holds news briefing
    1230  U.S.    Durable goods Sep
    1230  U.S.         Goods trade balance Sep
    1230  U.S.      Wholesale inventories Sep
    1230  U.S.      Weekly jobless claims
    1400  U.S.      Pending homes sales    Sep        
        
    PRICES
                                            0459 GMT
 Three month LME copper                       6138.5
 Most active ShFE copper                       49730
 Three month LME aluminium                    2000.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                    14240
 Three month LME zinc                           2658
 Most active ShFE zinc                         22215
 Three month LME lead                           2013
 Most active ShFE lead                         18395
 Three month LME nickel                        12255
 Most active ShFE nickel                      101940
 Three month LME tin                           19300
 Most active ShFE tin                         147990
                                                    
                                                    
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3      284.62
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3    -1897.81
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3      171.04
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3     1357.08
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3     2217.09
 ($1 = 6.9426 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.