METALS-London copper starts August weaker on U.S. tariff plan

(Adds analyst comment, updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

MANILA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - London copper edged lower on Wednesday, after losing nearly 5 percent last month, with risk appetite curbed by news that the Trump administration may propose a higher 25 percent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese imports.

President Donald Trump’s government had initially announced it would seek to impose a tariff of 10 percent, and raising the level to 25 percent would escalate the dispute over trade between the world’s two biggest economies.

A source familiar with the plan said the administration could announce the tougher proposal as early as Wednesday.

“Reports from the U.S. of a new offensive in the ongoing trade dispute could sour any investor optimism,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets and Stockbroking.

Also weighing on sentiment was data showing that China’s manufacturing sector grew at the slowest pace in eight months in July as export orders declined.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.3 percent at $6,282 a tonne by 0218 GMT, after falling 4.9 percent in July. The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.5 percent to 50,010 yuan ($7,356) per tonne.

* CHINA DATA: The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index declined to 50.8 in July from June’s 51.0, matching economists’ forecast and a November 2017 level.

* ESCONDIDA: Union members at BHP’s Escondida mine in Chile, the world’s largest copper mine, have until Wednesday to finish voting on the company’s final contract offer. A union leader on Monday said the group is expected to overwhelmingly reject BHP’s offer, increasing the likelihood of a strike.

* CASERONES: The main union at Chile’s Caserones mine has rejected operator Lumina Copper’s final contract offer and workers have approved strike action, the union’s president said.

* GLENCORE: Glencore cut full-year guidance for its lead and coal output, while first-half copper production rose 8 percent from a year earlier and cobalt increased 31 percent as operations ramped up in Democratic Republic of Congo.

* CURRENCIES: The Chinese yuan dropped in offshore trade and the Australian dollar slipped on a report the U.S. administration will propose raising its planned tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports to 25 percent.

* OTHER METALS: LME zinc dropped 0.9 percent to $2,603 a tonne and aluminium slipped 0.1 percent to $2,079. In Shanghai, zinc climbed 1.4 percent to 21,330 yuan per tonne and aluminium was flat at 14,490 yuan.

ARBS ($1 = 6.7988 Chinese yuan)