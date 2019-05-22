METALS-London copper steadies amid Peru mine blockade; trade tensions linger

BEIJING, May 22 (Reuters) - London copper prices edged higher in early Asian trade on Wednesday, as a new blockade at MMG Ltd's Las Bambas mine in Peru lent support to prices, although gains were capped by ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions. An earlier road blockade at the site by an indigenous community in March and April disrupted the mine's copper concentrate exports and boosted copper prices. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange inched up 0.1% to $6,004.50 a tonne by 0225 GMT, after touching its lowest since Jan. 29 and ending down 0.6% in the previous session. The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.7% to 47,410 yuan ($6,865.94) a tonne. * COPPER: An indigenous Peruvian community has imposed a new road blockade on MMG Ltd's Las Bambas mine, one of Peru's largest copper producers, after talks with the company over compensation broke down, a representative of the public ombudsman office said on Tuesday. * ALUMINIUM: LME aluminium was down 0.1% at $1,795 a tonne after posting its lowest close since January 2017 on Tuesday. ShFE aluminium fell for a third day, slipping as much as 0.9% to 14,135 yuan, its lowest since May 10. * BRAZIL: Albras aluminium smelter in Brazil, partly owned by Norsk Hydro, started to ramp up its output on Tuesday after a Brazilian federal court lifted production restrictions at the Alunorte alumina plant. * BARRICK: Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp said on Tuesday it has proposed to acquire all of the shares it does not already own in Acacia Mining Plc through a share-for-share exchange of 0.153 Barrick shares for each ordinary share of Acacia. * VEDANTA: A year after Indian police killed 13 people protesting against pollution from a copper smelter in this hardscrabble southern port city, tensions within the community and between residents and the police are still running high. * COLUMN: What soaring iron ore and faltering copper say about China: Andy Home * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks were on shaky ground, as earlier relief over Washington's temporary relaxation of curbs against China's Huawei Technologies failed to offset deeper worries about trade frictions between the world's two largest economies. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0830 UK CPI YY April 1800 US Federal Open Market Committee will release minutes from its April 30-May 1 policy meeting PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0225 GMT Three month LME copper 6004.5 Most active ShFE copper 47420 Three month LME aluminium 1794.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14200 Three month LME zinc 2575 Most active ShFE zinc 20595 Three month LME lead 1807 Most active ShFE lead 16060 Three month LME nickel 12030 Most active ShFE nickel 97700 Three month LME tin 19500 Most active ShFE tin 144670 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 579.55 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 154.66 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 90.36 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1503.21 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1786.31 ($1 = 6.9051 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Rashmi Aich)