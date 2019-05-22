METALS-London copper steadies amid Peru mine blockade; trade tensions linger

Company News
    BEIJING, May 22 (Reuters) - London copper prices struggled
to firm up from near four-month lows on Wednesday, as concerns
of supply disruptions due to a blockade at MMG Ltd's
Las Bambas mine in Peru were offset by U.S.-China trade
tensions.
    An indigenous community has imposed a new road blockade at
Las Bambas after talks over compensation broke down, a
representative of the public ombudsman office said. An earlier
blockade in March and April disrupted the mine's copper
concentrate exports and boosted prices.
    Copper and other base metals moved in narrow ranges in quiet
trade, as analysts pointed to relative calm on the macro front.
    "The trade side of the market is very much in 'stand aside
mood' with little material being priced and it would seem the
speculative side ... is going shorter and shorter," Malcolm
Freeman, director of Kingdom Futures, wrote in a note.
            
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
 was flat at $5,996.50 per tonne by 0517 GMT, after
touching its lowest since Jan. 29 and ending down 0.6% on
Tuesday. The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 0.7% to 47,360 yuan per tonne
($6,851.65) by the end of the morning.
    * ALUMINIUM: LME aluminium rose 0.2% to $1,800 a
tonne after posting its lowest close since January 2017 on
Tuesday. ShFE aluminium fell for a third day, slipping
as much as 0.9% to 14,135 yuan, its lowest since May 10.
    * USD: The dollar found support near a 3-1/2-week high,
keeping dollar-denominated metal prices under pressure.

    * BRAZIL: Albras aluminium smelter in Brazil, partly owned
by Norsk Hydro, started to ramp up its output on
Tuesday after a Brazilian federal court lifted production
restrictions at the Alunorte alumina plant. "This is seen as
negative (for prices) as it could lower the input cost for
aluminium production," ANZ said in a note.
    * NICKEL: BHP Group on Wednesday said it
plans to expand its nickel sulphide operations amid an expected
boom in demand for the material in electric vehicle batteries.
 
    * VEDANTA: A year after Indian police killed 13 people
protesting against pollution from a copper smelter in
Thoothukudi, tensions within the community are still running
high.
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian stocks were on shaky ground as earlier relief over
Washington's temporary relaxation of curbs against China's
Huawei Technologies failed to offset deeper worries about trade
frictions.    
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0830   UK     CPI YY      April
1800   US     Federal Open Market Committee will release
         minutes from its April 30-May 1 policy meeting
    
($1 = 6.9122 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Rashmi Aich and James
Emmanuel)
