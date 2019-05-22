METALS-London copper steadies amid Peru mine blockade; trade tensions linger

(Adds comment; updates prices) BEIJING, May 22 (Reuters) - London copper prices struggled to firm up from near four-month lows on Wednesday, as concerns of supply disruptions due to a blockade at MMG Ltd's Las Bambas mine in Peru were offset by U.S.-China trade tensions. An indigenous community has imposed a new road blockade at Las Bambas after talks over compensation broke down, a representative of the public ombudsman office said. An earlier blockade in March and April disrupted the mine's copper concentrate exports and boosted prices. Copper and other base metals moved in narrow ranges in quiet trade, as analysts pointed to relative calm on the macro front. "The trade side of the market is very much in 'stand aside mood' with little material being priced and it would seem the speculative side ... is going shorter and shorter," Malcolm Freeman, director of Kingdom Futures, wrote in a note. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was flat at $5,996.50 per tonne by 0517 GMT, after touching its lowest since Jan. 29 and ending down 0.6% on Tuesday. The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.7% to 47,360 yuan per tonne ($6,851.65) by the end of the morning. * ALUMINIUM: LME aluminium rose 0.2% to $1,800 a tonne after posting its lowest close since January 2017 on Tuesday. ShFE aluminium fell for a third day, slipping as much as 0.9% to 14,135 yuan, its lowest since May 10. * USD: The dollar found support near a 3-1/2-week high, keeping dollar-denominated metal prices under pressure. * BRAZIL: Albras aluminium smelter in Brazil, partly owned by Norsk Hydro, started to ramp up its output on Tuesday after a Brazilian federal court lifted production restrictions at the Alunorte alumina plant. "This is seen as negative (for prices) as it could lower the input cost for aluminium production," ANZ said in a note. * NICKEL: BHP Group on Wednesday said it plans to expand its nickel sulphide operations amid an expected boom in demand for the material in electric vehicle batteries. * VEDANTA: A year after Indian police killed 13 people protesting against pollution from a copper smelter in Thoothukudi, tensions within the community are still running high. * COLUMN: What soaring iron ore and faltering copper say about China: Andy Home * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks were on shaky ground as earlier relief over Washington's temporary relaxation of curbs against China's Huawei Technologies failed to offset deeper worries about trade frictions. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0830 UK CPI YY April 1800 US Federal Open Market Committee will release minutes from its April 30-May 1 policy meeting PRICES 0517 GMT Three month LME copper 5998 Most active ShFE copper 47360 Three month LME aluminium 1799.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14190 Three month LME zinc 2567 Most active ShFE zinc 20540 Three month LME lead 1811 Most active ShFE lead 16075 Three month LME nickel 11990 Most active ShFE nickel 97300 Three month LME tin 19420 Most active ShFE tin 144660 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 500.4 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 93.64 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 82.87 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1497.06 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1590.03 ($1 = 6.9122 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Rashmi Aich and James Emmanuel)