METALS-London copper steadies on China stimulus hopes

    BEIJING, Sept 11 (Reuters) - London copper recovered from
early falls to trade slightly higher on Wednesday, supported by
signs that top consumer China will take measures to ease the
impact of a trade war with the United States.
    "The measures will benefit some companies from both China
and the U.S.," Hu Xijin, the editor in chief of the Global Times
newspaper, said on Twitter.
    The market was also supported by concerns in some quarters
about supply disruptions due to a mining strike in Peru.
    However, an industry association said on Tuesday the strike
had failed to draw large numbers of workers and had not affected
output at mines in the world's No. 2 copper producer.
    "Renewed supply challenges are supporting the copper price,
as inventories fell to their lowest level since mid-August at
310,350 tonnes," ANZ said in a note, adding that demand
indicators were nonetheless still showing weakness.
                   
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
 was up 0.1% at $5,829 a tonne, as of 0505 GMT, after
ending 0.2% higher on Tuesday. The most-traded November copper
contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.3%
to 47,270 yuan ($6,646.51) a tonne by the end of the morning
session.
    * COPPER: Refined copper cathode production by major Chinese
smelters fell by 0.5% in August from a month earlier, according
to a survey of producers by research house Antaike.
    * OTHER METALS: Zinc rose as much as 0.9% to $2,630 a tonne
in London, its highest since Aug. 5, on supply
tightness. It added 1.2% in Shanghai to its highest
since Aug. 1. Nickel was the laggard, shedding 0.8% in London
    * NICKEL: The Asian Nickel conference kicked off in Jakarta
on Wednesday, just days after Indonesia confirmed it would
expedite a ban on nickel ore exports to the start of 2020.
    * NICKEL: The Philippines' mining watchdog has recommended
lifting the suspension of a small-sized nickel miner, one of
several ore producers ordered in 2016 to halt operations in an
industry-wide crackdown, a senior government official said on
Wednesday. 
    * RUSSIA: Russian aluminium and nickel exports rose in the
first seven months of 2019, while copper exports declined,
official customs data showed.
    * ALUMINIUM: Norsk Hydro, one of the world's
largest aluminium producers, said it would close some production
in Germany and could lay off more than 700 workers in a bid to
increase profitability at its rolled products business. 

    * COLUMN: China's tin production cuts halt price slide...for
now: Andy Home
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Bond yields climbed and stock markets held steady, as
hopes of easing U.S.-China tensions and diminished risk of a
no-deal Brexit prompted traders to take profit before key
central bank meetings.    
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT) 
1200   Brazil  Retail Sales YY            July
1230   US      PPI Final Demand YY, MM    Aug
1230   US      PPI exFood/Energy YY, MM   Aug
1400   US      Wholesale Invt(Y) R MM     July
   
    PRICES    
 BASE METALS PRICES                        0506 GMT
 Three month LME copper                      5829.5
 Most active ShFE copper                      47270
 Three month LME aluminium                     1825
 Most active ShFE aluminium                   14400
 Three month LME zinc                          2357
 Most active ShFE zinc                        19255
 Three month LME lead                          2094
 Most active ShFE lead                        17370
 Three month LME nickel                       17905
 Most active ShFE nickel                     142610
 Three month LME tin                          17275
 Most active ShFE tin                        139500
                                                   
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                             
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3     416.83
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3    -276.23
                                          
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3      67.89
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3    -278.19
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3   -4210.49
                                          
 
($1 = 7.1120 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and
Subhranshu Sahu)
