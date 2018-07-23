METALS-London copper steady, trade tensions crimp demand outlook

(Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, July 23 (Reuters) - London copper was steady on Monday, holding above a one-year low hit last week, as concerns simmered that mounting trade tariff spats could dent demand, while a weaker dollar cushioned losses. Fears of a demand hit from the imposition of tariffs on the automotive sector caused copper and aluminium to soften, while lead and zinc were also heavily sold on expectations of rising supply, Morgan Stanley said in a report. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper traded little changed at $6,154 a tonne, as of 0757 GMT. Last week, prices fell for a sixth week in a row, hitting their lowest in a year at $5,988 on Thursday. * SHANGHAI COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper revived by 1.4 percent to 49,020 yuan ($7,235) a tonne. * TARIFFS: U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he was ready to impose tariffs on all $500 billion of imported goods from China, threatening to escalate a clash over trade policy that has unnerved financial markets. * ANTI-DUMPING PROBE: China on Monday launched an anti-dumping probe into stainless steel imports worth $1.3 billion, including from a privately owned Chinese mill with operations offshore, after complaints that a flood of product has damaged the local industry. * GLOBAL ECONOMY: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned world economic leaders on Saturday that a recent wave of trade tariffs would significantly harm global growth, a day after Trump threatened a major escalation in a dispute with China. * ZINC: LME zinc surged as shorts were forced to cover and due to a shortfall of available immediate supply. LME data showed a large short holding in the futures report, while lending guidance is enforced with a single holder of more than half LME metal. <0#LME-FBR> <0#LME-WHL> * STRIKES: Labour negotiations at Chile's Escondida copper mine, the world's largest, are frozen without signs of progress toward an agreement just over a week before the current contract expires. * COPPER DEFICIT: The global world refined copper market showed a 98,000 tonnes deficit in April, compared with a surplus in March, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said. * SCRAP: China June scrap copper imports dropped 39.8 pct year-on-year to 200,000 tonnes China's customs data showed. * ALUMINIUM: The U.S. Treasury is open to removing Russian aluminium producer Rusal from a U.S. sanctions list, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday, adding the objective was "not to put Rusal out of business." * SPECULATORS: Short holdings in Comex copper surged in the latest week, data from the U.S. regulator showed. PRICES Three month LME copper Most active ShFE copper Three month LME aluminium Most active ShFE aluminium Three month LME zinc Most active ShFE zinc Three month LME lead Most active ShFE lead Three month LME nickel Most active ShFE nickel Three month LME tin Most active ShFE tin ($1 = 6.7755 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)