METALS-London copper ticks above $6,000 a tonne as dollar slips

BEIJING, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Base metals prices rose in early Asian trade on Tuesday, with London copper climbing back above the $6,000 a tonne mark, as the dollar slipped and the market awaited crunch U.S.-China trade talks in Washington. A weaker dollar makes metals cheaper for holders of other currencies and can support prices. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.2 percent to $6,004.50 a tonne by 0140 GMT, following a 1.1 percent rise in the previous session. * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 0.6 percent to 48,390 yuan ($7,039.57) a tonne. * USD: The dollar index against a basket of six other currencies fell 0.4 percent to 95.486 after touching 95.440, its lowest level since Aug. 9. * VEDANTA: India's environment court said on Monday an independent judicial committee would decide in about six weeks whether to allow Vedanta Ltd to reopen its copper smelter, which was shut by the southern state of Tamil Nadu on environmental grounds. * COPPER: The global world refined copper market showed a 31,000 tonnes deficit in May, compared with a 105,000 tonnes deficit in April, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in its latest monthly bulletin. * OTHER METALS: ShFE aluminium was the biggest gainer, rising 1.5 percent to 14,635 yuan a tonne, after a similar jump in London on Monday. Tin was the sole laggard, losing 1.6 percent in Shanghai and 1 percent on the LME . * BHP: The world's biggest miner, BHP,, said on Tuesday its full-year profit jumped 33 percent, helped mainly by robust oil and base metals prices. * LITHIUM: China's Tianqi Lithium Corp 002466.SZ is looking to raise up to $1 billion in its Hong Kong stock market flotation, despite this year's fall in lithium prices, two people close to the deal told Reuters. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks were capped and the dollar dipped on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump accused China and Europe of manipulating their currencies and said he was "not thrilled" with the Federal Reserve for hiking interest rates. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0139 GMT Three month LME copper 6004 Most active ShFE copper 48370 Three month LME aluminium 2064 Most active ShFE aluminium 14620 Three month LME zinc 2392 Most active ShFE zinc 20160 Three month LME lead 1993 Most active ShFE lead 17465 Three month LME nickel 13670 Most active ShFE nickel 112260 Three month LME tin 18610 Most active ShFE tin 140920 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 720.15 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1660.23 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 671.55 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 915.34 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2838.05 ($1 = 6.8740 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)