METALS-London copper ticks above $6,000 a tonne as dollar slips

(Adds analyst comment, updates prices) BEIJING, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Base metals prices rose on Tuesday, with London copper climbing back above the $6,000-a-tonne mark, as the dollar slipped, making metals cheaper for holders of other currencies, while the market awaited U.S.-China trade talks in Washington. Copper prices on the London Metal Exchange have fallen by 18 percent from a four-year high touched on June 7 amid concerns a trade row between the United States and China, which have slapped billions of dollars in tariffs on each other's goods, will hit demand for industrial metals. But Jefferies analyst Timothy Ward wrote in a note that the "pendulum may have swung too far too fast." "Sentiment and positioning have shifted so strongly from these macro forces that the underlying copper story may have been thrown out with the bath water," he said, adding that the last time speculative positioning had so many shorts and so few longs, copper rallied 19 percent over the next three months. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the LME edged up 0.3 percent to $6,011.50 a tonne by 0332 GMT, following a 1.1 percent rise in the previous session. * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 0.8 percent to 48,470 yuan ($7,051.21) a tonne by the mid-session interval. * USD: The dollar index against a basket of six other currencies fell 0.4 percent to 95.553 after touching 95.440, its lowest level since Aug. 9. * VEDANTA: India's environment court said on Monday an independent judicial committee would decide in about six weeks whether to allow Vedanta Ltd to reopen its copper smelter, which was shut by the southern state of Tamil Nadu on environmental grounds. * OTHER METALS: ShFE aluminium was the biggest gainer, rising as much as 2.1 percent to a one-week high of 14,710 yuan a tonne, after a jump in London on Monday. Zinc added 1.2 percent, while lead and tin were laggards, losing 0.8 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. * BHP: The world's biggest miner, BHP,, said on Tuesday its full-year profit jumped 33 percent, helped mainly by robust oil and base metals prices. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks rose on Tuesday, supported by hopes Beijing and Washington would dial back trade hostilities, though comments from the U.S. president about the yuan and Federal Reserve policy capped gains and weighed on the dollar. PRICES 0334 GMT Three month LME copper 6009 Most active ShFE copper 48470 Three month LME aluminium 2065.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14635 Three month LME zinc 2394.5 Most active ShFE zinc 20185 Three month LME lead 1988 Most active ShFE lead 17335 Three month LME nickel 13650 Most active ShFE nickel 112150 Three month LME tin 18780 Most active ShFE tin 142020 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 729.19 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1691.63 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 661.39 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 831.79 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2796.28 ($1 = 6.8740 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin and Sunil Nair)