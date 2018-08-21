FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 21, 2018 / 3:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

METALS-London copper ticks above $6,000 a tonne as dollar slips

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds analyst comment, updates prices)
    BEIJING, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Base metals prices rose on
Tuesday, with London copper climbing back above the
$6,000-a-tonne mark, as the dollar slipped, making metals
cheaper for holders of other currencies, while the market
awaited U.S.-China trade talks in Washington.
    Copper prices on the London Metal Exchange have fallen by 18
percent from a four-year high touched on June 7 amid concerns a
trade row between the United States and China, which have
slapped billions of dollars in tariffs on each other's goods,
will hit demand for industrial metals.
    But Jefferies analyst Timothy Ward wrote in a note that the
"pendulum may have swung too far too fast."
    "Sentiment and positioning have shifted so strongly from
these macro forces that the underlying copper story may have
been thrown out with the bath water," he said, adding that the
last time speculative positioning had so many shorts and so few
longs, copper rallied 19 percent over the next three months.    
   
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the LME edged up
0.3 percent to $6,011.50 a tonne by 0332 GMT, following a 1.1
percent rise in the previous session. 
    * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded October copper contract on
the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 0.8 percent to
48,470 yuan ($7,051.21) a tonne by the mid-session interval.
    * USD: The dollar index against a basket of six other
currencies fell 0.4 percent to 95.553 after touching 95.440, its
lowest level since Aug. 9.
    * VEDANTA: India's environment court said on Monday an
independent judicial committee would decide in about six weeks
whether to allow Vedanta Ltd to reopen its copper
smelter, which was shut by the southern state of Tamil Nadu on
environmental grounds.
    * OTHER METALS: ShFE aluminium was the biggest
gainer, rising as much as 2.1 percent to a one-week high of
14,710 yuan a tonne, after a jump in London on Monday. Zinc
 added 1.2 percent, while lead and tin
 were laggards, losing 0.8 percent and 0.5 percent,
respectively.
    * BHP: The world's biggest miner, BHP,,
said on Tuesday its full-year profit jumped 33 percent, helped
mainly by robust oil and base metals prices.
    
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS
    * Asian stocks rose on Tuesday, supported by hopes Beijing
and Washington would dial back trade hostilities, though
comments from the U.S. president about the yuan and Federal
Reserve policy capped gains and weighed on the dollar.
    
        
    PRICES
                                           0334 GMT
 Three month LME copper                        6009
 Most active ShFE copper                      48470
 Three month LME aluminium                   2065.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                   14635
 Three month LME zinc                        2394.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                        20185
 Three month LME lead                          1988
 Most active ShFE lead                        17335
 Three month LME nickel                       13650
 Most active ShFE nickel                     112150
 Three month LME tin                          18780
 Most active ShFE tin                        142020
                                                   
                                                   
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3     729.19
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3   -1691.63
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3     661.39
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3     831.79
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3    2796.28
 ($1 = 6.8740 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin and Sunil
Nair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.