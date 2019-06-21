Company News
June 21, 2019 / 5:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

METALS-London copper ticks higher, heads for best week since late March

5 Min Read

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    BEIJING, June 21 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose
slightly on Friday, extending gains made on signals that the
U.S. Federal Reserve is ready to cut interest rates as early as
next month, while nickel eased from a three-week high.
    Copper was on course for a 2.7% gain this week, in what
would be its best week since the week ended March 29, buoyed by
the impending restart of trade talks between the United States
and top metals consumer China.
    "Copper has also found support from strike action at the
Chuquicamata copper mine in Chile," ANZ wrote in a note.
    A weaker U.S. dollar, which makes dollar-denominated metals
cheaper for holders of other currencies, also boosted sentiment,
it added.
    Unions at Chuquicamata have called on members to reject a
sweetened contract offer from Codelco, the world's largest
copper producer, amid a nearly week-long strike that has halved
output from the mine.       
         
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
 rose as much as 0.5%, crossing the $6,000 a tonne mark,
and was up 0.1% at $5,978 as of 0526 GMT. The red metal had hit
a near one-month high of $6,027 in London on Thursday. The
most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange rose 0.1% to 46,900 yuan ($6,835.74) a tonne
by the end of the morning.
    * ZAMBIA: Vedanta Resources said it would take
urgent steps to protect its Zambian copper assets and pursue
international arbitration if necessary after a Lusaka court on
Thursday rejected its request to be included in liquidation
proceedings.
    * LYNAS: Australia's Lynas Corp on Friday said it
was stockpiling production of a major rare earth element as
prices have jumped in recent weeks on rising supply concerns
amid trade tensions between China and the United States.

    * OTHER METALS: London aluminium and lead
eked out 0.1% and 0.2% gains, respectively. Nickel was
the laggard, falling 1.1% to $12,170 a tonne after hitting a
three-week top on Thursday.
    * NICKEL: The global nickel market deficit narrowed to 9,400
tonnes in April from a revised shortfall of 14,200 tonnes in the
previous month, the International Nickel Study Group (INSG) said
on Thursday.
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian stocks struggled on Friday to follow Wall Street's
euphoria about a possible U.S. rate cut next month as anxiety
over Sino-U.S. trade negotiations clouded investor sentiment in
the region.    
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0715    France        Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp  Flash PMI     June
0730    Germany       Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp  Flash PMI     June
0800    EU            Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp  Flash PMI     June
1345    US            Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp  Flash PMI     June
       
    
    PRICES    
 BASE METALS PRICES                       0526 GMT
 Three month LME copper                       5978
 Most active ShFE copper                     46890
 Three month LME aluminium                    1783
 Most active ShFE aluminium                  13825
 Three month LME zinc                       2462.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                       19605
 Three month LME lead                         1906
 Most active ShFE lead                       16085
 Three month LME nickel                      12165
 Most active ShFE nickel                     98290
 Three month LME tin                             0
 Most active ShFE tin                       144560
                                                  
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                            
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3    563.88
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3    -87.26
                                          
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3     150.7
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3    806.02
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3   1800.65
                                          
 
    ($1 = 6.8610 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Uttaresh.V and Subhranshu
Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below