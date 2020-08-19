METALS-London copper tops over 2-year high as output falls, dollar weakens

(Updates prices, adds quotes)

By Mai Nguyen

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Copper prices advanced on Wednesday, as falling Chinese output and a weaker U.S. dollar pushed the London contract to a more than two-year high.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange jumped as much as 1.8% to $6,686 a tonne, its highest since June 2018. The contract was up 1% at $6,631 a tonne by 0503 GMT.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 2.3% to 52,220 yuan ($7,544.61) a tonne.

China’s refined copper output in July fell 5.3% from the previous month to 814,000 tonnes, official data showed.

The U.S. dollar, meanwhile, hovered around a 27-month low on uncertainties about an economic recovery and the U.S. fiscal stimulus package.

A weaker U.S. dollar makes greenback-priced LME metals cheaper for holders of other currencies.

“The Chinese are back buying copper and we might see more Western buyers later as Chinese production fell in July and at the same time Rio Tinto cut full year guidance due to smelter delays at Kennecott,” said commodities broker Anna Stablum of Marex Spectron.

“Tight supply will hopefully be met by rising demand as Europe and the U.S. will soon come out of the summer doldrums and start consuming again,” she said, adding that the dollar was likely to stay under pressure with minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting due later on Wednesday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Rio Tinto cut its refined copper outlook for fiscal 2020 to 135,000-175,000 tonnes from 165,000-205,000 tonne.

* Global copper smelting activity tumbled to the lowest levels in over two years in July, data from satellite surveillance of copper plants showed.

* LME aluminium advanced 0.3% to $1,779 a tonne while ShFE aluminium climbed 1.1% to 14,580 yuan a tonne.

