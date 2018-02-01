METALS-London metal prices flat, global manufacturing growth supports

(Adds comment, detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - London copper traded barely changed on Thursday, supported by optimism over the outlook for global manufacturing but pressured by expectations that demand could tail off ahead of the Lunar New Year in mid-February. "The physical market for copper cathodes (has) remained calm," said European copper product maker Aurubis in a report. "In China, demand was restrained ahead of the Lunar New Year festivities there in mid-February and the European market also showed only limited buying activity." FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper was trading little changed at $7,108.50 a tonne by 0607 GMT, holding 1 percent gains from the previous session. Shanghai Futures Exchange copper edged down 0.1 percent to 53,040 yuan ($8,430) a tonne. * CHINA DEMAND: China's manufacturing sector sustained growth at multi-month highs in January, a private business survey showed on Thursday, as factories continued to raise output to meet new orders, suggesting resilience in the world's second-largest economy. * ASIA DEMAND: Asia's factories got off to a strong start in 2018, with manufacturing activity in many countries gaining momentum and hitting multi-year highs as global demand for hi-tech products remained strong. * NICKEL: London nickel slipped 0.7 percent after it had managed to claw back nearly 2 percent on Tuesday in volatile trade over the past few weeks as traders trim positions ahead of the Lunar New Year, and amid fluctuations in its key demand source, China's steel markets. * COPPER SUPPLY: Chile produced slightly less copper in 2017 than it did the year before, the government said on Wednesday, as output was dogged by a prolonged strike at BHP's Escondida copper mine, the world's largest, early in the year. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or DATA/EVENTS U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Jan, U.S. Construction spending Dec AT 1500 GMT PRICES 0613 GMT Three month LME copper 7101 Most active ShFE copper 53010 Three month LME aluminium 2211.5 Most active ShFE 14345 aluminium Three month LME zinc 3521.5 Most active ShFE zinc 26695 Three month LME lead 2631 Most active ShFE lead 19565 Three month LME nickel 13500 Most active ShFE nickel 102330 Three month LME tin 21690 Most active ShFE tin 149140 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 930.99 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1810.46 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 421.15 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -417.88 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1874.31 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford and Richard Pullin)