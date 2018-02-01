FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 6:25 AM / in an hour

METALS-London metal prices flat, global manufacturing growth supports

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
    By Melanie Burton
    MELBOURNE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - London copper traded barely
changed on Thursday, supported by optimism over the outlook for
global manufacturing but pressured by expectations that demand
could tail off ahead of the Lunar New Year in mid-February. 
   "The physical market for copper cathodes (has) remained
calm," said European copper product maker Aurubis in a report.
   "In China, demand was restrained ahead of the Lunar New Year
festivities there in mid-February and the European market also
showed only limited buying activity."
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper was trading
little changed at $7,108.50 a tonne by 0607 GMT, holding 1
percent gains from the previous session. Shanghai Futures
Exchange copper edged down 0.1 percent to 53,040 yuan 
($8,430) a tonne.
    * CHINA DEMAND: China's manufacturing sector sustained
growth at multi-month highs in January, a private business
survey showed on Thursday, as factories continued to raise
output to meet new orders, suggesting resilience in the world's
second-largest economy.
    * ASIA DEMAND: Asia's factories got off to a strong start in
2018, with manufacturing activity in many countries gaining
momentum and hitting multi-year highs as global demand for
hi-tech products remained strong.
    * NICKEL: London nickel slipped 0.7 percent after it
had managed to claw back nearly 2 percent on Tuesday in volatile
trade over the past few weeks as traders trim positions ahead of
the Lunar New Year, and amid fluctuations in its key demand
source, China's steel markets.
    * COPPER SUPPLY: Chile produced slightly less copper in 2017
than it did the year before, the government said on Wednesday,
as output was dogged by a prolonged strike at BHP's
Escondida copper mine, the world's largest, early in the year.

    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    DATA/EVENTS    
    U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Jan, U.S. Construction spending
Dec AT 1500 GMT    
    PRICES    
 
                                   0613 GMT           
 Three month LME copper                           7101
 Most active ShFE copper                         53010
 Three month LME aluminium                      2211.5
 Most active ShFE                                14345
 aluminium                                   
 Three month LME zinc                           3521.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                           26695
 Three month LME lead                             2631
 Most active ShFE lead                           19565
 Three month LME nickel                          13500
 Most active ShFE nickel                        102330
 Three month LME tin                             21690
 Most active ShFE tin                           149140
                                                      
                                                      
 LME/SHFE COPPER            LMESHFCUc3          930.99
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM         LMESHFALc3        -1810.46
 LME/SHFE ZINC              LMESHFZNc3          421.15
 LME/SHFE LEAD              LMESHFPBc3         -417.88
 LME/SHFE NICKEL            LMESHFNIc3         1874.31
 
    
 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Richard Pullin)
