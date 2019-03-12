METALS-London metal prices rise on weaker dollar, Brexit boost

BEIJING, March 12 (Reuters) - London base metal prices rose across the board in early Asian trade on Tuesday, supported by a weaker dollar and tracking stock markets higher after the European Commission agreed to changes in a Brexit deal. A softer greenback makes dollar-denominated metals cheaper for holders of other currencies and can boost prices. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had climbed 0.4 percent to $6,434.50 a tonne by 0216 GMT, extending a 0.2-percent gain from the previous session. The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange added 0.5 percent to 49,250 yuan ($7,334.98) a tonne. * COPPER: Production at Chinese miner MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper deposit in Peru could fall "in the near-term" due to a month-long road blockade by a community that was relocated to build the mine, the company said. * TRADE: Chinese Vice Premier Liu He held a telephone call on Tuesday with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on key issues in their trade talks, state news agency Xinhua said. * U.S. DOLLAR: The dollar index fell almost 0.2 percent to 97.056 on a modest improvement in risk appetite. * CHINA: China's automobile sales fell 13.8 percent year-on-year in February, marking the eighth consecutive month of decline in the world's largest auto market. * ALUMINIUM: Queues to take aluminium out of LME-approved warehouses owned by ISTIM UK in Port Klang, Malaysia rose to 229 days in February from 118 days in January and zero days in December. * OTHER METALS: Nickel was the biggest gainer in base metals on the LME, rising 1.2 percent to $13,050 a tonne, while aluminium added 0.7 percent and zinc, Monday's top performer, nudged up 0.5 percent. * ZINC: The global zinc market deficit narrowed to 28,000 tonnes in January from a revised deficit of 62,400 tonnes in December, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * The pound jumped and Asian shares rose after the European Commission agreed to changes in a Brexit deal ahead of a vote in the British parliament on a divorce agreement. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0930 Britain GDP Estimate Jan 0930 Britain Manufacturing Output Jan 1200 Brazil IPCA Inflation Index Feb 1200 India Industrial Output Jan 1230 US CPI MM, SA Feb PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0211 GMT Three month LME copper 6431 Most active ShFE copper 49240 Three month LME aluminium 1860 Most active ShFE aluminium 13495 Three month LME zinc 2749 Most active ShFE zinc 21425 Three month LME lead 2082 Most active ShFE lead 17370 Three month LME nickel 13010 Most active ShFE nickel 101760 Three month LME tin 21070 Most active ShFE tin 147130 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 -913.09 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -979.26 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 -420.6 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 506.32 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2336.36 ($1 = 6.7144 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Joseph Radford)