METALS-London metal slips as week-long holiday kicks off in China

(Adds detail, updates prices) MELBOURNE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - London metal prices eased on Monday amid evidence that the Sino-U.S. trade dispute affected China's manufacturing activity last month and as a week-long holiday got underway in the country. Growth in China's manufacturing sector sputtered in September as both external and domestic demand weakened, two surveys showed on Sunday, raising the pressure on policymakers as U.S. tariffs appear to be inflicting a heavier toll on the Chinese economy. Factory activity in Asia weakened in September, with many trade-reliant economies seeing a slump in export orders in a sign that escalating U.S.-China tensions are taking a toll on business confidence. FUNDAMENTALS * London Metal Exchange copper was down 0.5 percent at $6,227 a tonne, as of 0730 GMT, following a gain of 1.2 percent on Friday. Copper prices climbed 4.7 percent in September, the largest monthly gain this year when prices have dropped a total of nearly 14 percent. * The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed this week. * China has cancelled a security meeting with U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis that had been planned for October, a senior U.S. official said on Sunday, days after a top Chinese official said there was no reason to panic over tensions between the countries. * ZAMBIA: Zambia plans to trim its fiscal deficit to 6.5 percent of GDP in 2019 from 7.4 percent this year, its finance minister on Friday. The African nation is a major copper producer. * ZINC: LME zinc slipped 1 percent to $2,586 after prices surged 4.2 percent on Friday following a large draw in China's exchange inventories < ZN-STX-SGH>. * ZINC: Operations at Trevali Mining Corp's Santander zinc mine in Peru have fully resumed after a road blockade suspended delivery of supplies this week, the company said on Friday. * ALUMINA: Unionised workers at aluminium producer Alcoa's Western Australian operations on Friday agreed to end a strike that lasted more than six weeks after securing better job security provisions in a new wage agreement. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * The Canadian dollar, the Mexican peso, U.S. stock futures and many share markets gained on Monday after the United States and Canada forged a last-gasp deal to salvage a trilateral trade agreement in North America. PRICES Three month LME copper Most active ShFE copper Three month LME aluminium Most active ShFE aluminium Three month LME zinc Most active ShFE zinc Three month LME lead Most active ShFE lead Three month LME nickel Most active ShFE nickel Three month LME tin Most active ShFE tin ARBS (Reporting by Melanie Burton, Editing by Joseph Radford and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)