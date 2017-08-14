FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-London metals bide time ahead of China industrial report
#Market News
August 14, 2017 / 1:42 AM / 2 months ago

METALS-London metals bide time ahead of China industrial report

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    MELBOURNE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - London copper and aluminium
rose on Monday, holding near recent two-year peaks on a weaker
dollar, while markets looked to China industrial data due later
for signals on demand strength in the world's top metals
consumer.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * London Metal Exchange copper edged up 0.3 percent
to $6,430 a tonne by 0116 GMT, after closing slightly softer on
Friday. Prices hit the highest in more than 2-1/2 years  on Aug.
9 at $6,515 a tonne. 
    * Shanghai Futures Exchange copper traded up half a
percent. Other metals were all a touch firmer.
    * Reflecting ample available supply, Shanghai aluminium and
copper inventories surged, weekly inventory data on Friday
showed. Shfe copper stocks have been rising since the start of
August to hit the highest in two months above 200,000 tonnes. 
    * Shfe aluminium stocks AL-STX-SGH which have been
climbing all year, hit the highest since May 2013, at 473,000
tonnes, as traders stockpile metal in warehouses in case of
winter cuts, encouraged by financable spreads.
    * Nearby nickel CMNIT-0 spreads blew out to $4.90 for
tomorrow against next day delivery, while aluminium cash to
three month spreads CMAL0-3 have also sharply narrowed,
suggesting shorts are likely to deliver against their positions
where possible as the prime traded contract expires this week. 
    * Copperbelt Energy Corp (CEC), Zambia's main
supplier of power for its mines, confirmed on Sunday that it has
restricted the amount of electricity it supplies to Glencore
 unit Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) because of a dispute
over tariffs.
    * Chilean state miner Codelco           , the world's second
largest producer of copper, is preparing to invest in Mongolia
as the copper market improves, the company's chief executive
told Reuters.
    * U.S. consumer prices rose slightly in July as higher food
costs were partly offset by falling prices for a range of other
goods, suggesting benign inflation that could persuade a
cautious Federal Reserve to delay raising interest rates until
December.
    * Hedge funds and money managers lifted their net long
position in copper futures and options further to a fresh
record,  U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed
on Friday.
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian stocks bounced on Monday after three losing
sessions, tracking a firmer Wall Street, while the dollar was
weighed down by weak U.S. inflation data which dampened
prospects of another Federal Reserve interest rate hike later
this year.    
        
    
     DATA AHEAD (GMT) 
     0200  China Industrial output Jul 
     0200  China Retail sales Jul 
     0200  China Urban investment Jul 
     0900  Euro zone Industrial production Jun     
    PRICES    
    
 BASE METALS PRICES                 0115 GMT           
 Three month LME copper                          6434.5
 Most active ShFE copper                          50440
 Three month LME aluminium                         2045
 Most active ShFE aluminium                       16090
 Three month LME zinc                            2911.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                            24095
 Three month LME lead                              2337
 Most active ShFE lead                            18985
 Three month LME nickel                           10685
 Most active ShFE nickel                          87000
 Three month LME tin                                  0
 Most active ShFE tin                            145400
                                                       
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                                 
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3         497.33
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3         255.95
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3         935.26
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3         144.19
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3        2338.77
 

    
 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)

