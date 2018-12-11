Company News
METALS-London metals claw back ground on softer dollar

    BEIJING, Dec 11 (Reuters) - London base metals recouped some
of Monday's losses in early trade on Tuesday, lifted by a
weakening dollar, although poor economic data from top metals
consumer China and ongoing Sino-U.S. trade friction capped gains
at around half a percent.
    A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated metals cheaper
for holders of other currencies and can support prices.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
 rose by 0.5 percent to $6,122 a tonne 0158 GMT, after
shedding 0.9 percent in the previous session. The most-traded
February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
 was flat at 49,070 yuan ($7,139.22) a tonne.
    * CHINA: China's factory prices rose in November at their
slowest pace since October 2016 as domestic demand lost further
momentum, piling pressure on policymakers to unveil more
measures to support the economy.
    * VEDANTA: India's environmental court on Monday said it
will issue its judgment in a week on whether to allow Vedanta
Ltd to re-open its copper smelter, which was closed
earlier this year after 13 people died when police fired on
protesters.
    * OTHER METALS: LME aluminium, zinc and lead
 all added around 0.5 percent as the dollar index
edged down 0.1 percent to 97.133. At one stage in overnight
trade it had fallen to 96.364, its lowest since Nov. 22.
    * QINGDAO: The man at the centre of the 2014 Qingdao metal
warehousing scandal in China was sentenced to 23 years in prison
on Monday and his company, Dezheng Resources, ordered to pay a
3.012 billion yuan fine.
    * LITHIUM:  Kidman Resources, a supplier of lithium
to U.S. electric car maker Tesla said on Monday it had
settled a court dispute that could have derailed joint
development of a mine in Western Australian with Chile's SQM
.
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * The pound hovered near 20-month lows on Tuesday, as
political turmoil deepened in Britain with a key vote on Brexit
being delayed, while U.S. shares staged a late rebound in a
positive signal for Asian markets.    
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    1000  Germany     ZEW economic sentiment Dec
    1000  Euro zone ZEW survey expectations Dec
    1100  U.S.    NFIB business optimism Nov         
    PRICES    
 BASE METALS PRICES                       0151 GMT
 Three month LME copper                       6120
 Most active ShFE copper                     49070
 Three month LME aluminium                  1947.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                  13675
 Three month LME zinc                         2584
 Most active ShFE zinc                       20960
 Three month LME lead                         1962
 Most active ShFE lead                       18465
 Three month LME nickel                      10855
 Most active ShFE nickel                     89240
 Three month LME tin                             0
 Most active ShFE tin                       144410
                                                  
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                            
 LME/SHFE COPPER             LMESHFCUc3      50.56
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM          LMESHFALc3   -1851.79
 LME/SHFE ZINC               LMESHFZNc3    -146.03
 LME/SHFE LEAD               LMESHFPBc3    1495.62
 LME/SHFE NICKEL             LMESHFNIc3    1285.97
 
 ($1 = 6.8733 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
