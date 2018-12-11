METALS-London metals claw back ground on softer dollar

BEIJING, Dec 11 (Reuters) - London base metals recouped some of Monday's losses in early trade on Tuesday, lifted by a weakening dollar, although poor economic data from top metals consumer China and ongoing Sino-U.S. trade friction capped gains at around half a percent. A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated metals cheaper for holders of other currencies and can support prices. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose by 0.5 percent to $6,122 a tonne 0158 GMT, after shedding 0.9 percent in the previous session. The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was flat at 49,070 yuan ($7,139.22) a tonne. * CHINA: China's factory prices rose in November at their slowest pace since October 2016 as domestic demand lost further momentum, piling pressure on policymakers to unveil more measures to support the economy. * VEDANTA: India's environmental court on Monday said it will issue its judgment in a week on whether to allow Vedanta Ltd to re-open its copper smelter, which was closed earlier this year after 13 people died when police fired on protesters. * OTHER METALS: LME aluminium, zinc and lead all added around 0.5 percent as the dollar index edged down 0.1 percent to 97.133. At one stage in overnight trade it had fallen to 96.364, its lowest since Nov. 22. * QINGDAO: The man at the centre of the 2014 Qingdao metal warehousing scandal in China was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Monday and his company, Dezheng Resources, ordered to pay a 3.012 billion yuan fine. * LITHIUM: Kidman Resources, a supplier of lithium to U.S. electric car maker Tesla said on Monday it had settled a court dispute that could have derailed joint development of a mine in Western Australian with Chile's SQM . * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * The pound hovered near 20-month lows on Tuesday, as political turmoil deepened in Britain with a key vote on Brexit being delayed, while U.S. shares staged a late rebound in a positive signal for Asian markets. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Dec 1000 Euro zone ZEW survey expectations Dec 1100 U.S. NFIB business optimism Nov PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0151 GMT Three month LME copper 6120 Most active ShFE copper 49070 Three month LME aluminium 1947.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 13675 Three month LME zinc 2584 Most active ShFE zinc 20960 Three month LME lead 1962 Most active ShFE lead 18465 Three month LME nickel 10855 Most active ShFE nickel 89240 Three month LME tin 0 Most active ShFE tin 144410 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 50.56 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1851.79 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 -146.03 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1495.62 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1285.97 ($1 = 6.8733 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)