Company News
December 11, 2018 / 5:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

METALS-London metals claw back ground on softer dollar

4 Min Read

 (Adds comment, graphic, and updates prices)
    BEIJING, Dec 11 (Reuters) - London base metals recouped some
of previous session's losses on Tuesday, lifted by a weaker
dollar, although ongoing Sino-U.S. trade friction kept gains
below 1 percent.
    A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated metals cheaper
for holders of other currencies and can support prices.
    All five key London base metals are on track to post a
yearly drop in 2018, with copper and zinc both down more than 20
percent year-to-date on concerns the trade friction will hurt
demand.
    "Negative market sentiment stemming from the U.S.-China
dispute has outweighed tight fundamentals for base metals,"
Fitch Solutions said in a 2019 commodities outlook, noting that
stocks at London Metal Exchange warehouses continued to fall.   
         
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * COPPER: Three-month LME copper was up 0.7 percent
at $6,130 a tonne, by 0418 GMT, after shedding 0.9 percent in
the previous session. The most-traded February copper contract
on the Shanghai Futures Exchange inched up 0.1 percent
to 49,120 yuan ($7,146.49) a tonne by the end of the morning.
    * TRADE: China and the United States discussed the road map
for the next stage of their trade talks on Tuesday, during a
telephone call between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and U.S.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative
Robert Lighthizer.
    * CHILE: Chilean copper production rose by 6 percent
year-on-year in January-October to 4.74 million tonnes due to
the stronger performance of BHP's Escondida mine, but state
copper miner Codelco posted a 3.4 percent drop in output to 1.45
million tonnes.
    * VEDANTA: India's environmental court on Monday said it
will issue its judgment in a week on whether to allow Vedanta
Ltd to re-open its copper smelter, which was closed
earlier this year after 13 people died when police fired on
protesters.
    * OTHER METALS: LME aluminium, zinc and lead
 added around 0.5 percent as the dollar index
edged 0.1 percent lower to 97.110. At one stage in overnight
trade it had fallen to 96.364, its lowest since Nov. 22, driven
by a growing view that the Federal Reserve could pause its rate
hike cycle sooner than previously thought.
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Chinese shares pulled ahead on Tuesday after Beijing
confirmed it was still in trade talks with the United States,
though sentiment remained fragile in Asia as the pound wallowed
near 20-month lows on deepening political turmoil over a Brexit
deal.    
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    1000  Germany     ZEW economic sentiment Dec
    1000  Euro zone ZEW survey expectations Dec
    1100  U.S.    NFIB business optimism Nov         
    PRICES        
 BASE METALS PRICES                         0417 GMT
 Three month LME copper                         6130
 Most active ShFE copper                       49110
 Three month LME aluminium                    1947.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                    13660
 Three month LME zinc                           2588
 Most active ShFE zinc                         21000
 Three month LME lead                           1960
 Most active ShFE lead                         18400
 Three month LME nickel                        10830
 Most active ShFE nickel                       88910
 Three month LME tin                           18915
 Most active ShFE tin                         143870
                                                    
                                                    
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3       84.06
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3    -1855.76
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3     -120.42
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3     1492.27
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3     1206.11
 ($1 = 6.8733 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.