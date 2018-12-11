METALS-London metals claw back ground on softer dollar

(Adds comment, graphic, and updates prices) BEIJING, Dec 11 (Reuters) - London base metals recouped some of previous session's losses on Tuesday, lifted by a weaker dollar, although ongoing Sino-U.S. trade friction kept gains below 1 percent. A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated metals cheaper for holders of other currencies and can support prices. All five key London base metals are on track to post a yearly drop in 2018, with copper and zinc both down more than 20 percent year-to-date on concerns the trade friction will hurt demand. "Negative market sentiment stemming from the U.S.-China dispute has outweighed tight fundamentals for base metals," Fitch Solutions said in a 2019 commodities outlook, noting that stocks at London Metal Exchange warehouses continued to fall. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: Three-month LME copper was up 0.7 percent at $6,130 a tonne, by 0418 GMT, after shedding 0.9 percent in the previous session. The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange inched up 0.1 percent to 49,120 yuan ($7,146.49) a tonne by the end of the morning. * TRADE: China and the United States discussed the road map for the next stage of their trade talks on Tuesday, during a telephone call between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. * CHILE: Chilean copper production rose by 6 percent year-on-year in January-October to 4.74 million tonnes due to the stronger performance of BHP's Escondida mine, but state copper miner Codelco posted a 3.4 percent drop in output to 1.45 million tonnes. * VEDANTA: India's environmental court on Monday said it will issue its judgment in a week on whether to allow Vedanta Ltd to re-open its copper smelter, which was closed earlier this year after 13 people died when police fired on protesters. * OTHER METALS: LME aluminium, zinc and lead added around 0.5 percent as the dollar index edged 0.1 percent lower to 97.110. At one stage in overnight trade it had fallen to 96.364, its lowest since Nov. 22, driven by a growing view that the Federal Reserve could pause its rate hike cycle sooner than previously thought. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Chinese shares pulled ahead on Tuesday after Beijing confirmed it was still in trade talks with the United States, though sentiment remained fragile in Asia as the pound wallowed near 20-month lows on deepening political turmoil over a Brexit deal. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Dec 1000 Euro zone ZEW survey expectations Dec 1100 U.S. NFIB business optimism Nov PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0417 GMT Three month LME copper 6130 Most active ShFE copper 49110 Three month LME aluminium 1947.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 13660 Three month LME zinc 2588 Most active ShFE zinc 21000 Three month LME lead 1960 Most active ShFE lead 18400 Three month LME nickel 10830 Most active ShFE nickel 88910 Three month LME tin 18915 Most active ShFE tin 143870 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 84.06 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1855.76 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 -120.42 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1492.27 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1206.11 ($1 = 6.8733 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)