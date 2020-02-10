METALS-London metals rebound on fears of China supply disruption

Feb 10 (Reuters) - London base metals mostly rose on Monday on fears of a supply disruption in China, where a coronavirus outbreak has killed over 900 people and threatened to impact global growth.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.6% to $5,695 a tonne by 0421 GMT, nickel advanced 1.8% to $12,995 a tonne, zinc increased 1.4% to $2,174 a tonne, tin jumped 2% to $16,500 a tonne, while aluminium eased 0.1% to $1,724 a tonne.

China’s nonferrous metal output will fall at least 10% year-on-year in February, as the country battles the virus outbreak but operations are expected to normalise after the second quarter, the country’s metal association said.

“Before the price consolidation, the main concern was demand destruction due to China’s economic slowdown and lockdown, but as the situation develops, it seems that supply is also disrupted,” said analyst Helen Lau of Argonaut Securities.

“Prices might weaken going forward but not too much,” Lau said.

FUNDAMENTALS

* DEATH TOLL: The new coronavirus has killed 908 people and infected 40,171 people in China.

* CHILE COPPER: Chile state miner Codelco and BHP’s sprawling Escondida mine saw copper output rise in December 2019, Chilean state copper agency Cochilco said.

* MANTOVERDE: Japan’s Mitsubishi Materials Corp has bought a 30% stake in Mantoverde copper mine and an associated copper project from Mantos Copper for $236 million to secure more concentrates for its smelters.

* NORSK HYDRO: Aluminium producer Norsk Hydro reported a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, sapped by dwindling demand and falling metal prices.

* CHINA: China’s factory-gate prices snapped six months of year-on-year declines in January, although prolonged business closures from the outbreak mean positive momentum is unlikely to persist.

* SHANGHAI PRICES: The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.5% to 45,510 yuan ($6,510.82) a tonne, nickel fell 0.1% to 104,950 yuan a tonne and lead declined 0.7% to 14,005 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Stocks and oil fell, while safe-haven gold rose as the death toll from a coronavirus outbreak surpassed the SARS epidemic, raising alarm bells about its severity.

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin

ARBS ($1 = 6.9899 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)