METALS-London metals rise amid EU, U.S. trade hopes

(Adds analyst comment, updates prices) BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - London base metal prices rose across the board on Thursday, after U.S. President Donald Trump and European Union President Jean-Claude Juncker reached an agreement that investors hope will avert a trade war, and the dollar weakened. Trump and Juncker said after meeting in Washington on Wednesday that they would seek to "resolve" U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium and Europe's retaliatory duties. That marked a step back from Trump's signature import protections for American metal producers. He also agreed to refrain from imposing car tariffs while the two sides launch negotiations to cut other trade barriers, easing the threat of a transatlantic trade war that has weighed on metals prices in recent weeks. "The outcome of talks between Trump and Juncker could set the tone for commodity markets in coming days," ANZ wrote in a note. FUNDAMENTALS * LME copper: Three-month copper on the LME was up 0.7 percent at $6,335.50 a tonne by 0404 GMT, having dipped 0.1 percent in the previous session. * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.1 percent to 50,060 yuan ($7,397.23) a tonne by the mid-session interval. * DOLLAR: The dollar index fell by 0.2 percent to 94.152 following the Trump-Juncker announcement, making dollar-denominated metals cheaper for holders of other currencies. * FREEPORT: Freeport-McMoRan Inc said a revised development plan at Grasberg in Indonesia would reduce copper and gold production during a transition to underground mining in 2019 and 2020. * COPPER: "Even if Grasberg's production meets new guidance, 2019 and 2020 are now both expected to be weak years operationally, with free cash flow averaging about $1.7 billion per year," Jefferies said in a note. * OTHER METALS: London aluminium, lead and nickel climbed more than 1 percent each in early Asian trade before easing back. Shanghai zinc was the worst performer, falling 1.4 percent to 21,355 yuan a tonne. * ZINC: "From the macro side, risks to Chinese zinc demand are increasing as the trade war between the country and the United States escalates, especially as China continues to face mounting internal risks from excessive debt," GFMS says. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks inched higher on Thursday as the United States and Europe agreed to negotiations to ease barriers on trade, but ongoing concerns about the outlook for global growth weighed on investor sentiment. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0405 GMT Three month LME copper 6335.5 Most active ShFE copper 50050 Three month LME aluminium 2077 Most active ShFE aluminium 14330 Three month LME zinc 2587.5 Most active ShFE zinc 21255 Three month LME lead 2166 Most active ShFE lead 18775 Three month LME nickel 13700 Most active ShFE nickel 111050 Three month LME tin 19775 Most active ShFE tin 145430 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 405.91 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1911.84 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 461.65 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 858.17 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2104.3 ($1 = 6.7674 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Joseph Radford and Subhranshu Sahu)