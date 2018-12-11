METALS-London metals rise on softer dollar, U.S.-China trade talks

(Adds Shanghai closing prices, updates London prices) BEIJING, Dec 11 (Reuters) - London base metals recouped some of the previous session's losses on Tuesday, lifted by a weaker dollar and confirmation that U.S.-China trade talks are still ongoing despite a recent diplomatic row over the arrest of a top executive of telecoms firm Huawei. A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated metals cheaper for holders of other currencies and can support prices. All five key London base metals are on track to post a yearly drop in 2018, with copper and zinc both down more than 20 percent year-to-date on concerns the U.S.-China trade friction will hurt demand. "Negative market sentiment stemming from the U.S.-China dispute has outweighed tight fundamentals for base metals," Fitch Solutions said in a 2019 commodities outlook, noting that stocks at London Metal Exchange warehouses continued to fall. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: Three-month LME copper was up 0.7 percent at $6,130 a tonne, by 0718 GMT, after shedding 0.9 percent in the previous session. The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.1 percent at 49,090 yuan ($7,142.13) a tonne. * TRADE: China and the United States discussed the road map for the next stage of their trade talks on Tuesday, during a telephone call between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. * CHILE: Chilean copper production rose by 6 percent year-on-year in January-October to 4.74 million tonnes due to the stronger performance of BHP's Escondida mine, but state copper miner Codelco posted a 3.4 percent drop in output to 1.45 million tonnes. * VEDANTA: India's environmental court on Monday said it will issue its judgment in a week on whether to allow Vedanta Ltd to re-open its copper smelter, which was closed earlier this year after 13 people died when police fired on protesters. * USD The dollar index edged 0.1 percent lower to 97.139. At one stage in overnight trade, it had fallen to 96.364, its lowest since Nov. 22, driven by a growing view that the Federal Reserve could pause its rate hike cycle sooner than previously thought. * OTHER METALS: Aluminium and zinc both added 0.4 percent, while lead climbed 0.6 percent as LME metals rose across the board. Excluding copper, yuan-denominated ShFE metals all moved lower. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Chinese shares rose on Tuesday after Beijing confirmed it was still in trade talks with Washington, but investor confidence remained fragile in Asia after Britain's prime minister postponed a Brexit vote, sending the pound to near 20-month lows. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0721 GMT Three month LME copper 6129 Most active ShFE copper 49080 Three month LME aluminium 1943.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 13625 Three month LME zinc 2577.5 Most active ShFE zinc 20995 Three month LME lead 1965.5 Most active ShFE lead 18370 Three month LME nickel 10820 Most active ShFE nickel 88840 Three month LME tin 18955 Most active ShFE tin 144360 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 63.61 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1831.68 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 -72.1 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1408.15 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1154.88 ($1 = 6.8733 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)