METALS-London metals sag on dollar, ShFE weakens on holiday return

(Updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, Feb 22 (Reuters) - London metals fell on Thursday after U.S. policymakers backed the need for more rate rises, pushing up the dollar and putting pressure on metals as trading in Shanghai resumed after a week-long break. "I think this sort of consolidation (in metals) on dollar strength is just short term," said analyst Helen Lau of brokerage Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong. "The most important thing is overall the fundamentals in both China and overseas markets are on a stronger footing than last year ... people will eventually come back to look at the fundamentals." FUNDAMENTALS * LME: London Metal Exchange copper fell 1.3 percent to $7,028 a tonne by 0800 GMT, having ended up 0.4 percent in the previous session. Support is seen at the 30-day moving average of $6,826 a tonne. * SHFE: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper pared early gains of 1 percent to end at 52,750 yuan ($8,300) a tonne, still up 0.4 percent. ShFE nickel and lead held small gains while other metals were flat or lower. * ShFE aluminium extended its pre-holiday decline to its weakest in more than a year as traders priced in easing raw materials costs and increasing production after China's winter pollution controls expire next month. * DOLLAR: The dollar rose to a one-week high against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's January meeting showed policymakers were more confident of the need to keep raising interest rates. * COBALT: Apple Inc is talking to major cobalt producers to secure supplies of the material vital for the lithium-ion rechargeable batteries that power its mobile phones, three cobalt industry sources said. * COPPER SUPPLY: Southern Copper Corp will invest about $2.5 billion in Peruvian copper project Michiquillay, with production of 225,000 tonnes of copper per year expected to start in 2015, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. * OTHER METALS: LME nickel and zinc fell more than 2 percent, while aluminium and lead shed around 1 percent. Zinc turnover was the highest of all contracts at nearly 6,000 lots as prices fell through supports. * MARKETS: Asian shares slipped on Thursday as the risk of faster hikes in U.S interest rates lifted short-term Treasury yields to the highest in almost a decade and boosted the dollar. * COMING UP: Germany Ifo business climate Feb at 0900 GMT * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or PRICES Three month LME copper 7030.5 Most active ShFE copper 52750 Three month LME aluminium 2172 Most active ShFE 14120 aluminium Three month LME zinc 3461 Most active ShFE zinc 26325 Three month LME lead 2529.5 Most active ShFE lead 19300 Three month LME nickel 13460 Most active ShFE nickel 102840 Three month LME tin 21495 Most active ShFE tin 147130 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 700.56 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1915.57 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 264.02 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -192.27 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1955.4 ($1 = 6.3554 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; editing by Richard Pullin and Tom Hogue)