FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Market News
February 22, 2018 / 6:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

METALS-London metals sag on dollar, Shfe weakens on holiday return

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds detail, comment, updates prices)
    By Melanie Burton
    MELBOURNE, Feb 22 (Reuters) - London metals fell on Thursday
after U.S. policymakers backed the need for more rate rises,
pushing up the dollar and putting pressure on metals as trading
in Shanghai resumed after a week-long break. 
    "I think this sort of consolidation (in metals) on dollar
strength is just short term," said analyst Helen Lau of
brokerage Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong.   
    "The most important thing is overall the fundamentals in
both China and overseas markets are on a stronger footing than
last year ... people will eventually come back to look at the
fundamentals." 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME: London Metal Exchange copper fell 1.3 percent
to $7,025.50 a tonne by 0600 GMT, having ended up 0.4 percent in
the previous session. Support is seen at the 30-day moving
average of $6,826 a tonne. 
    * SHFE: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper pared
early gains of 1 percent to trade last at 52,720 yuan ($8,301) a
tonne, still up 0.3 percent. Shfe nickel and lead
 held small gains while other metals were flat or lower.
    * Shfe aluminium extended its pre-holiday decline
to its lowest in more than a year as traders priced in declining
raw materials costs and increaing production after China's
winter pollution controls expire next month.
    * DOLLAR: The dollar rose to a one-week high against a
basket of major currencies on Thursday, after minutes of the
Federal Reserve's January meeting showed policymakers were more
confident of the need to keep raising interest rates.
    * COBALT: Apple Inc is talking to major cobalt
producers to secure supplies of the material vital for the
lithium-ion rechargeable batteries that power its mobile phones,
three cobalt industry sources said.
    * COPPER SUPPLY: Southern Copper Corp will invest about $2.5
billion in Peruvian copper project Michiquillay, with production
of 225,000 tonnes of copper per year expected to start in 2015,
the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
    * OTHER METALS: LME nickel and zinc fell
more than 2 percent, while aluminium and lead
shed around 1 percent. Zinc turnover was the highest of all
contracts at nearly 5000 lots as prices fell through supports. 
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares slipped on Thursday as the risk of faster
hikes in U.S interest rates lifted short-term Treasury yields to
the highest in almost a decade and boosted the dollar.
    
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    * COMING UP: Germany Ifo business climate Feb at 0900 GMT
    PRICES    
 BASE                        0609 GMT    
   METALS PRICES                         
 Three month LME copper                  7026
 Most active ShFE copper                 52710
 Three month LME aluminium               2167
 Most active ShFE aluminium              14105
 Three month LME zinc                    3464
 Most active ShFE zinc                   26360
 Three month LME lead                    2527
 Most active ShFE lead                   19270
 Three month LME nickel                  13480
 Most active ShFE nickel                 102730
 Three month LME tin                     21485
 Most active ShFE tin                    147240
                                         
 BASE                                    
   METALS ARBITRAGE                      
 LME/SHFE COPPER             LMESHFCUc3  735.31
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM          LMESHFALc3  -1892.58
 LME/SHFE ZINC               LMESHFZNc3  272.02
 LME/SHFE LEAD               LMESHFPBc3  -194.26
 LME/SHFE NICKEL             LMESHFNIc3  1801.9
 
($1 = 6.3510 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; editing by Richard Pullin)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.