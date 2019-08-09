METALS-London nickel eases from 16-month high, but set for 9% weekly gain

BEIJING, Aug 9 (Reuters) - London nickel prices eased in early trade on Friday, slipping from a 16-month high struck in the previous session, after Indonesia's nickel miners association said it had urged the government not to bring forward a ban on mineral ore exports. Nickel is still on course to add 9.2% this week and Shanghai nickel struck a record high overnight on speculation that the ban, due to come into force in 2022, could be introduced as soon as this year. FUNDAMENTALS * NICKEL: Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange fell as much as 1.5%, and was down 0.5% at $15,800 a tonne at 0225 GMT. The metal jumped 12.7% to $16,690 a tonne on Thursday, matching an April 2018 high. * NICKEL: The most-traded October nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 5.1% at 126,140 yuan ($17,893.72) a tonne, after hitting a record high of 127,180 yuan overnight. * COPPER: Benchmark London copper slipped 0.4% to $5,777.50 a tonne, while Shanghai copper rose 0.7% to 46,690 yuan a tonne. * PERU: Anti-mining protests in Peru have held up about $400 million in copper exports from some of the country's top mines and blocked supplies from reaching their operations for nearly three weeks, port operator Tisur said. * ZAMBIA: Glencore's Mopani copper mines in Zambia has closed two shafts at its Nkana mine, a move that an opposition leader said had led to 1,400 job losses. * COPPER: Copper production in Democratic Republic of Congo rose 12.5% in the first half of the year from a year earlier to 672,272 tonnes, according to Central Bank figures. * ALUMINIUM: Russian aluminium giant Rusal said on Friday lifting the share of high value-added products in its sales might prove to be tough in coming months due to the weaker market for the metal, which caused a 38% slump in its first-half net profit. * COLUMN: Glencore and the perils of riding the electric vehicle tiger: Andy MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares caught the tail of a Wall Street rally on Friday, helped by China's better-than-expected export figures, but fresh concerns about the Sino-U.S. trade ties are likely to limit gains in the region. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0830 UK GDP Estimate 3M/3M, MM, YY June 0830 UK Manufacturing Output MM June 0830 UK GDP Prelim QQ, YY Q2 1200 India Industrial Output YY June PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0225 GMT Three month LME copper 5777.5 Most active ShFE copper 46690 Three month LME aluminium 1778 Most active ShFE aluminium 13920 Three month LME zinc 2305 Most active ShFE zinc 18780 Three month LME lead 2075.5 Most active ShFE lead 16815 Three month LME nickel 15800 Most active ShFE nickel 126120 Three month LME tin 16915 Most active ShFE tin 135440 ($1 = 7.0494 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)