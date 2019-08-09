METALS-London nickel eases from 16-month peak, but set for 9% weekly gain

(Adds Shanghai closing prices, stocks data; updates London prices) BEIJING, Aug 9 (Reuters) - London nickel prices eased on Friday, slipping from a 16-month high struck in the previous session, after Indonesia's nickel miners association said it had urged the government not to bring forward a ban on mineral ore exports. The association's Secretary General Meidy Katrin Lengkey said the group had "indirect" knowledge of a plan to revise the date of enforcement of the ban but told Jakarta to "be consistent with the 2022 deadline because people have invested money to build smelters." Nickel is still on course to add 9% in London this week on speculation the ban could be introduced as soon as this year. Shanghai nickel, meanwhile, struck a record high overnight and closed up more than 5% on Friday. Supply of stainless steel ingredient nickel pig iron on the Chinese spot market is "still relatively tight and some stainless steel plants have already locked in orders until the end of September," Huatai Futures said in a note. FUNDAMENTALS * NICKEL: Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange fell as much as 1.5%, and was down 0.8% at $15,755 a tonne, as of 0753 GMT. The metal jumped 12.7% to $16,690 a tonne on Thursday, matching an April 2018 high. * NICKEL: The most-traded October nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 5.2% at 126,290 yuan ($17,913.22) a tonne, after hitting a record high of 127,180 yuan overnight. * OPEN INTEREST: Market open interest in Shanghai nickel, a measure of liquidity, reached 803,652 lots on Thursday, the highest since June 2018. * COPPER: Benchmark London copper slipped 0.3% to $5,778 a tonne, while Shanghai copper closed 0.7% firmer on 46,680 yuan a tonne. * COPPER STOCKS: Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the ShFE rose 0.3% from the previous week to 156,367 tonnes, the exchange said on Friday. * PERU: Anti-mining protests in Peru have held up about $400 million in copper exports from some of the country's top mines and blocked supplies from reaching their operations for nearly three weeks, port operator Tisur said. * ZAMBIA: Glencore's Mopani copper mines in Zambia has closed two shafts at its Nkana mine, a move that an opposition leader said had led to 1,400 job losses. MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares inched up on Friday, helped by Wall Street's rally, but fresh concerns about Sino-U.S. trade ties capped gains in the region. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0755 GMT Three month LME copper 5776.5 Most active ShFE copper 46680 Three month LME aluminium 1779 Most active ShFE aluminium 13905 Three month LME zinc 2282 Most active ShFE zinc 18545 Three month LME lead 2075 Most active ShFE lead 16785 Three month LME nickel 15755 Most active ShFE nickel 126290 Three month LME tin 16910 Most active ShFE tin 135050 ($1 = 7.0501 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)