METALS-London nickel extends fall after hitting 4-mth high

MANILA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - London nickel inched lower on Thursday, extending its pullback from a more than four-month peak reached the day before on concerns that a force majeure by Brazil’s Vale on some iron ore contracts could lead to restrictions in its nickel supply.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NICKEL: Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange dropped 0.3 percent to $12,880 a tonne by 0142 GMT, extending losses from the previous session.

* LME Nickel ended 0.9 percent lower at $12,925 per tonne on Wednesday, after it touched $13,350, its highest since Aug. 31, as the dollar firmed.

* TRADE TALKS: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday that he and other U.S. officials will travel to Beijing next week for trade talks, aiming to clinch a deal to avert a March 2 increase in U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

* VALE: The Brazilian state of Minas Gerais cancelled Vale SA’s licence to operate a dam at one of its largest mines, the company said on Wednesday, following the collapse of another dam in the state that killed an estimated 300 people.

* Three-month LME copper slid 0.6 percent to $6,238.5 a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian share markets were in a muted mood on Thursday and looked set for a sleepy session with China still on holiday and no major economic data on the diary.

DATA/EVENTS

0700 Germany Industrial Output Dec

0830 Britain Halifax House Prices Jan

1200 Britain BOE Bank Rate Feb

1330 US Initial Jobless Claims 2nd Feb week

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin