METALS-London nickel extends fall after hitting 4-mth high

MANILA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - London nickel inched lower on Thursday, extending its pullback from a more than four-month peak reached the day before on concerns that a force majeure by Brazil’s Vale on some iron ore contracts could lead to restrictions in its nickel supply.
* NICKEL: Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange dropped 0.3 percent to $12,880 a tonne by 0142 GMT, extending losses from the previous session.
* LME Nickel ended 0.9 percent lower at $12,925 per tonne on Wednesday, after it touched $13,350, its highest since Aug. 31, as the dollar firmed.
* TRADE TALKS: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday that he and other U.S. officials will travel to Beijing next week for trade talks, aiming to clinch a deal to avert a March 2 increase in U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.
* VALE: The Brazilian state of Minas Gerais cancelled Vale SA’s licence to operate a dam at one of its largest mines, the company said on Wednesday, following the collapse of another dam in the state that killed an estimated 300 people.
* Three-month LME copper slid 0.6 percent to $6,238.5 a tonne.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or
* Asian share markets were in a muted mood on Thursday and looked set for a sleepy session with China still on holiday and no major economic data on the diary.
0700 Germany Industrial Output Dec
0830 Britain Halifax House Prices Jan
1200 Britain BOE Bank Rate Feb
1330 US Initial Jobless Claims 2nd Feb week
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Shreejay Sinha