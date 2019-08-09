Company News
August 9, 2019

METALS-London nickel retreats, but heads for best week since Nov 2017

 (Adds brokerage comment, updates prices)
    BEIJING, Aug 9 (Reuters) - London nickel prices eased on
Friday, slipping from a 16-month high struck in the previous
session, after Indonesia's nickel miners association said it had
urged the government not to bring forward a ban on mineral ore
exports.
    The association's Secretary General Meidy Katrin Lengkey
said the group had "indirect" knowledge of a plan to revise the
date of enforcement of the ban but told Jakarta to "be
consistent with the 2022 deadline because people have invested
money to build smelters."
    Nickel is still on course to add 9.5% in London this week,
which would be its best week since November 2017, on speculation
the ban could be introduced as soon as this year.
    Shanghai nickel, meanwhile, struck a record high overnight
and was up more 5% in Thursday's daytime session.
    Supply of stainless steel ingredient nickel pig iron on the
Chinese spot market is "still relatively tight and some
stainless steel plants have already locked in orders until the
end of September," Huatai Futures said in a note.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * NICKEL: Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange
 fell as much as 1.5%, and was down 0.3% at $15,830 a
tonne, as of 0508 GMT. The metal jumped 12.7% to $16,690 a tonne
on Thursday, matching an April 2018 high.
    * NICKEL: The most-traded October nickel contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 5.6% at 126,730 yuan 
($17,974.10) a tonne by the end of the morning session, after
hitting a record high of 127,180 yuan overnight.
    * OPEN INTEREST: Market open interest in Shanghai nickel, a
measure of liquidity, reached 803,652 lots on Thursday, the
highest since June 2018.
    * COPPER: Benchmark London copper slipped 0.4% to
$5,773 a tonne, while Shanghai copper rose 0.6% to
46,640 yuan a tonne.
    * PERU: Anti-mining protests in Peru have held up about $400
million in copper exports from some of the country's top mines
and blocked supplies from reaching their operations for nearly
three weeks, port operator Tisur said.
    * ZAMBIA: Glencore's Mopani copper mines in Zambia
has closed two shafts at its Nkana mine, a move that an
opposition leader said had led to 1,400 job losses.
    
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares caught the tail of a Wall Street rally,
helped by China's better-than-expected export figures.
    
        
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0830  UK      GDP Estimate 3M/3M, MM, YY    June
    0830  UK      Manufacturing Output MM       June
    0830  UK      GDP Prelim QQ, YY             Q2
    1200  India   Industrial Output YY          June
        
    PRICES
 BASE METALS PRICES                         0518 GMT
 Three month LME copper                       5773.5
 Most active ShFE copper                       46630
 Three month LME aluminium                      1779
 Most active ShFE aluminium                    13925
 Three month LME zinc                           2301
 Most active ShFE zinc                         18755
 Three month LME lead                           2075
 Most active ShFE lead                         16835
 Three month LME nickel                        15855
 Most active ShFE nickel                      126740
 Three month LME tin                           16910
 Most active ShFE tin                         135660
       
($1 = 7.0507 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
