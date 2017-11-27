FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-London nickel skids, metals slip as investors cut risk
#Market News
November 27, 2017 / 6:25 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

METALS-London nickel skids, metals slip as investors cut risk

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Recasts, adds comment, updates details and prices)
    MELBOURNE, Nov 27 (Reuters) - London nickel led metals lower
on Monday, as investors cut their exposure to risky assets as
Beijing steps up a crackdown on shadow banking and other riskier
forms of financing.
    China will check local governments' investment in railway
projects, the state planner said on Friday, amid official
concerns that breakneck infrastructure spending is racking up
too much debt.
    "Today's selling is also a likely reaction to the U.S. PMI
numbers which fell short on expectations, the Asian stock
markets all losing a little ground and the fact that it appears
some funds/houses will start shutting their books down by the
end of this month," said Kingdom Futures in a report.
    "The year end could become even more volatile as liquidity
further reduces ... we (may) not see the true direction of the
market until after the Chinese New Year in mid February."
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * London Metal Exchange nickel slid 2.5 percent to
$11,730 a tonne, wiping out Friday's near 1 pct gains. Shanghai
nickel fell 1 percent, with the most volatile metal also
battered by expectations of rising supply.
    * LME COPPER: Copper hit $7,024 a tonne, its highest
in a month, before reversing to slide 1 percent to $6,934 a
tonne by 0708 GMT. Shanghai Futures Exchange copper
fell 0.4 percent to 53,900 yuan ($8,170). 
    * The U.S. flash composite PMI for November deteriorated to
54.6 compared to 55.2 in October, data over the weekend showed.

    * CHINA ECONOMY: China's industrial firms weathered a broad
government crackdown on financial risks as profits continued to
surge last month in a stabilising force for the world's
second-biggest economy, which has started to cool slightly in
recent months.
    * STRIKE CHILE: Unionized workers at BHP Billiton Plc's
 Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's
largest, ended a 24-hour strike on Friday but could put down
their tools again next week over the company's planned layoffs,
the union said. 
    * STRIKE PERU: Workers for the two largest unions at
Southern Copper Corp in Peru said on Wednesday they had
started an indefinite strike, demanding a fair share of mining
profits, while the company said the stoppage had not affected
operations.
    * FREEPORT: Indonesia's Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises,
tipped to oversee an acquisition of a majority stake in the
local unit of Freeport-McMoRan Inc, has "no clear
structure" yet for the deal, a ministry official said on Friday.
 
           
    PRICES    
                                     0521 GMT          
 Three month LME copper                            6988
 Most active ShFE copper                          54290
 Three month LME aluminium                         2121
 Most active ShFE aluminium                       14985
 Three month LME zinc                              3210
 Most active ShFE zinc                            25280
 Three month LME lead                            2470.5
 Most active ShFE lead                            18465
 Three month LME nickel                           11905
 Most active ShFE nickel                          95600
 Three month LME tin                              19470
 Most active ShFE tin                            143100
                                                       
                                                       
 LME/SHFE COPPER               LMESHFCUc3        469.48
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM            LMESHFALc3      -1265.26
 LME/SHFE ZINC                 LMESHFZNc3        238.93
 LME/SHFE LEAD                 LMESHFPBc3      -1122.24
 LME/SHFE NICKEL               LMESHFNIc3       2484.83
 

($1 = 6.5975 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
