February 5, 2018 / 5:47 AM / in 16 minutes

METALS-London nickel steadies near week lows, at risk of further losses

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Recasts, comments, detail, updates prices)
    By Melanie Burton
    MELBOURNE, Feb 5 (Reuters) - London nickel steadied on
Monday after posting its largest daily loss in two months in the
session before, but prices were seen tailing off ahead of the
Lunar New Year next week.
    "Aside from the strengthening dollar, we think concerns
about China's weak demand (have) also weighed on the nickel
price," said broker Argonaut Securities in a report. 
    Some of China's stainless steel mills, the major consumers
of nickel, are losing money at current prices and have already
wound down their operations, it said. 
    "Looking into February, a week long Chinese Lunar New Year
will further dampen production and demand. More steel plants are
expected to arrange care and maintenance therefore production of
stainless steel is expected to contract further," it said. 
    "We expect to see price weakness in nickel going forward." 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * NICKEL: London Metal Exchange Nickel slipped by
0.3 percent, adding to Friday's 4 percent plunge that was also
fanned by expectations of a glut due to growing nickel ore
exports from Indonesia. 
    Shfe nickel was down 2.5 pct.
    * COPPER: LME copper firmed by 0.5 percent amid a
flat to lower complex. It traded at $7,079 a tonne by 0543 GMT.
Prices dropped 1 percent on Friday when they hit the highest in
a week at $7,188.50 before falling into the close. 
    On the Shanghai Futures Exchange where prices have trended
lower since late December, copper stayed down by 0.5
percent at 52,950 yuan ($8,407) a tonne.
    * U.S. job growth surged in January and wages increased
further, recording their largest annual gain in more than 8-1/2
years, bolstering expectations that inflation will push higher
this year as the labour market hits full employment.
    * PERU PRODUCTION: Higher supply overhung the market after
Peru, the world's No. 2 copper and zinc producer, reported a
substantial rise in production. Copper production grew 3.9
percent to 2.4 million tonnes and zinc production surged by 10.2
percent to 1.5 million tonnes.
    * LEAD: Lead prices took a breather from a
6-1/2-year top of $2,685 from Friday to tail back by 1 percent. 
    * ALUMINIUM: Russian aluminium maker Rusal said on
estimated that China's winter capacity cuts will curb output by
1 million tonnes annually.
    * INVESTORS: Hedge funds and money managers cut their net
long position in COMEX copper in the week to Jan. 30, U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed.

    * MARKETS: Asian share markets stumbled on Monday as fears
of resurgent inflation battered bonds, toppled Wall Street from
record highs and sparked speculation central banks globally
might be forced to tighten more aggressively.    
    * COMING UP: Euro zone Retail sales for Dec at 1000 GMT
     
    PRICES    
                                  0515 GMT        
 Three month LME copper                       7066
 Most active ShFE copper                     52920
 Three month LME aluminium                    2203
 Most active ShFE aluminium                  14270
 Three month LME zinc                         3503
 Most active ShFE zinc                       26715
 Three month LME lead                         2653
 Most active ShFE lead                       19545
 Three month LME nickel                      13395
 Most active ShFE nickel                    101660
 Three month LME tin                         21630
 Most active ShFE tin                       149550
                                                  
                                                  
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3    1157.8
                                                 4
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3    -1782.
                                                28
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3    510.55
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3    -580.8
                                                 8
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3    1957.6
                                                 3
 ($1 = 6.2984 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and
Sunil Nair)
