METALS-London zinc drops to 2-week low on U.S.-China trade woes

(Adds details, quote) By Naveen Thukral Feb 12 (Reuters) - London zinc lost more ground on Tuesday, falling for a third consecutive session to its lowest in more than two weeks on concerns over U.S.-China trade dispute and slowing global economic growth. Copper ticked higher after declining for the last three sessions. U.S. and Chinese officials expressed hopes on Monday that a new round of talks would bring them closer to easing their seven-month trade war, but a U.S. Navy mission through the disputed South China Sea cast a shadow over the negotiations in Beijing. "Base metals suffered under the rising trade tension," ANZ said in a note. "However, a stronger U.S. dollar also impacted investor appetite." Asian shares barely budged with investors looking to a new round of Sino-U.S. trade talks as the world's two largest economies try to resolve a tariff dispute that has put a dent on global growth and corporate earnings. ZINC: Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.4 percent at $2,633 a tonne, as of 0259 GMT, after falling earlier in the session to 2,626.50 a tonne, the weakest since Jan. 25. Prices in Shanghai dropped 1.2 percent to 21,585 yuan a tonne. COPPER: LME copper rose 0.1 percent to $6,153.50 a tonne and Shanghai copper lost 0.1 percent to $48,300 a tonne. MISSION: China expressed anger on Monday at the mission through the disputed South China Sea after U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that he did not plan to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a March 1 deadline for a trade deal. INVESTORS: Chinese investors, returning on Monday after a week-long Lunar New Year holiday, seemed to focus more on downbeat news rather than optimism expressed by China about the new round of trade talks with the United States. CODELCO: There was further pressure on copper prices after Chilean state miner Codelco said on Saturday it hoped to restart operations soon at its Chuquicamata copper mine. DOLLAR: The dollar held close to its 2019 high on Tuesday as U.S.-Sino trade tensions and global growth worries underpinned the greenback's safe-haven appeal, while the euro and the British pound were hurt by troubles of their own. PRICES Three month LME copper Most active ShFE copper Three month LME aluminium Most active ShFE aluminium Three month LME zinc Most active ShFE zinc Three month LME lead Most active ShFE lead Three month LME nickel Most active ShFE nickel Three month LME tin Most active ShFE tin ARBS (Reporting by Naveen Thukral, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)