Market News
February 12, 2019 / 2:09 AM / 2 days ago

METALS-London zinc eases for 3rd session, copper falls on trade woes

3 Min Read

    Feb 12 (Reuters) - London zinc prices lost more ground on
Tuesday, falling for a third consecutive session on concerns
over U.S.-China trade dispute and slowing global economic
growth, while copper dropped for a fourth straight session.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange         was
down 0.6 percent at $2,627.50 a tonne, as of 0149 GMT, and
prices in Shanghai          dropped 1.3 percent to 21,560 yuan a
tonne. 
    * LME copper         dipped 0.2 percent to $6,138 a tonne
and Shanghai copper          lost 0.1 percent to $48,310 a
tonne. 
    * U.S. and Chinese officials expressed hopes on Monday that
a new round of talks would bring them closer to easing their
seven-month trade war, but a U.S. Navy mission through the
disputed South China Sea cast a shadow over the negotiations in
Beijing.             
    * China expressed anger on Monday at the mission through the
disputed South China Sea after U.S. President Donald Trump said
last week that he did not plan to meet with Chinese President Xi
Jinping before a March 1 deadline for a trade deal.
    * Chinese investors, returning on Monday after a week-long
Lunar New Year holiday, seemed to focus more on downbeat news
rather than optimism expressed by China about a new round of
trade talks with the United States.
    * There was further pressure on copper prices after Chilean
state miner Codelco said on Saturday it hoped to restart
operations soon at its Chuquicamata copper mine.             
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
          or             
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares barely budged on Tuesday with investors
looking to a new round of Sino-U.S. trade talks as the world's
two largest economies try to resolve a tariff dispute that has
put a dent on global growth and corporate earnings.            
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0030      Australia   Housing Finance        Dec
1200      India       Industrial Output      Dec
1500      US          JOLTS Job Openings     Dec    
    
    PRICES    
    Three month LME copper                  
    Most active ShFE copper                  
    Three month LME aluminium               
    Most active ShFE aluminium               
    Three month LME zinc                    
    Most active ShFE zinc                    
    Three month LME lead                    
    Most active ShFE lead                    
    Three month LME nickel                 
    Most active ShFE nickel                   
    Three month LME tin                     
    Most active ShFE tin                             
    
    ARBS
                
                
                
                
                

    
 (Reporting by Naveen Thukral, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below