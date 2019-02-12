METALS-London zinc eases for 3rd session, copper falls on trade woes

Feb 12 (Reuters) - London zinc prices lost more ground on Tuesday, falling for a third consecutive session on concerns over U.S.-China trade dispute and slowing global economic growth, while copper dropped for a fourth straight session. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.6 percent at $2,627.50 a tonne, as of 0149 GMT, and prices in Shanghai dropped 1.3 percent to 21,560 yuan a tonne. * LME copper dipped 0.2 percent to $6,138 a tonne and Shanghai copper lost 0.1 percent to $48,310 a tonne. * U.S. and Chinese officials expressed hopes on Monday that a new round of talks would bring them closer to easing their seven-month trade war, but a U.S. Navy mission through the disputed South China Sea cast a shadow over the negotiations in Beijing. * China expressed anger on Monday at the mission through the disputed South China Sea after U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that he did not plan to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a March 1 deadline for a trade deal. * Chinese investors, returning on Monday after a week-long Lunar New Year holiday, seemed to focus more on downbeat news rather than optimism expressed by China about a new round of trade talks with the United States. * There was further pressure on copper prices after Chilean state miner Codelco said on Saturday it hoped to restart operations soon at its Chuquicamata copper mine. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares barely budged on Tuesday with investors looking to a new round of Sino-U.S. trade talks as the world's two largest economies try to resolve a tariff dispute that has put a dent on global growth and corporate earnings. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0030 Australia Housing Finance Dec 1200 India Industrial Output Dec 1500 US JOLTS Job Openings Dec PRICES Three month LME copper Most active ShFE copper Three month LME aluminium Most active ShFE aluminium Three month LME zinc Most active ShFE zinc Three month LME lead Most active ShFE lead Three month LME nickel Most active ShFE nickel Three month LME tin Most active ShFE tin ARBS (Reporting by Naveen Thukral, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)