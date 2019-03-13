METALS-London zinc slips from more than 8-month high; stocks in focus

(Adds comment, updates prices) BEIJING, March 13 (Reuters) - London zinc prices edged lower after hitting a fresh high in more than eight months on Wednesday, as investors worried about ultra-tight stocks. Zinc stocks in London Metal Exchange-registered warehouses currently stand at 59,200 tonnes, their lowest since October 2007 MZNSTX-TOTAL. Prices for the metal used to galvanise steel "have moved higher on the potential for supply disruptions and very low inventory levels," Standard Chartered said in a note. Floods in Australia's Queensland state last month have disrupted rail delivery of zinc exports to the northern port of Townsville, affecting miners, including Glencore, MMG Ltd and South 32. Townsville port ships about 40 percent of Australia's zinc production, equal to about 700,000 tonnes a year or 5 percent of global supply. FUNDAMENTALS * LME ZINC: Three-month LME zinc rose as much as 0.4 percent to $2,848.50, its highest since July 2, in early trade but was down 0.2 percent at $2,833, as of 0509 GMT. * SHFE ZINC: The most-traded May zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed as much as 2.5 percent to 21,980 yuan ($3,277.91) a tonne, the highest since April 2, 2018, before trimming gains to 2.1 percent. * ZINC SPREADS: The premium of cash zinc over the three-month LME contract CMZN0-3 stood at $52 a tonne on Tuesday, the highest since Jan. 7, underscoring tight near-term supply for physical metal. * COPPER: Benchmark LME copper edged down 0.2 percent to $6,459 a tonne as the dollar strengthened slightly, while ShFE copper nudged up 0.1 percent to 49,330 yuan a tonne. * COLUMN: Funds start buying into the copper recovery story: Andy Home * CHINA VAT: China's metal traders are betting that recently announced manufacturing tax cuts will start in May and are placing trades that pay off as prices diverge between the April and May contracts. * TRADE: The United States and China may be in the final weeks of discussions to hammer out a deal to ease their tit-for-tat tariffs dispute, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Tuesday. * RUSAL: Russian aluminium producer Rusal plans to launch the second line of its Boguchansk aluminium smelter in Siberia at the end of this month. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares drifted lower as a risk-off mood settled on markets. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 1000 EU Industrial Production Jan 1200 Brazil Industrial Output Jan 1230 US Durable Goods Jan 1230 US PPI Final Demand Feb 1400 US Construction Spending Jan U.K. Finance Minister Philip Hammond delivers spring statement PRICES 0509 GMT Three month LME copper 6458.5 Most active ShFE copper 49320 Three month LME aluminium 1878 Most active ShFE aluminium 13590 Three month LME zinc 2833 Most active ShFE zinc 21880 Three month LME lead 2090.5 Most active ShFE lead 17480 Three month LME nickel 13110 Most active ShFE nickel 102370 Three month LME tin 21230 Most active ShFE tin 147410 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 -1024.38 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -937.15 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 -621.31 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 516.88 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -1035.85 ($1 = 6.7055 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)